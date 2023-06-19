Kaapo Kakko contract: How much does the New York Rangers forward earn in salary?

Kaapo Kakko is the young hockey right winger for the New York Rangers who has been rolling waves since his entry on the ice. The Rangers chose the hockey star in the first round of the 2019 National Hockey League (NHL) entry draft with the second overall pick.

The 22-year-old hockey professional Kaapo Kakko inked a two-year contract with the Rangers on July 28, 2022, for $4.2 million. His contract comprises $2.1 million in cap hit with an annual average salary of $2.1 million. The talented hockey professional has $2.4 million in base salary with a minors salary of $2.4 million in the 2023-24 season.

Turku native Kakko holds the prolific record of 98 points in 239 games throughout four seasons. He also has seven playoff points in 29 games till the 2023-24 season. He will be a restricted free agent (RFA) by the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 23. The player has estimated career earnings of $4.3 million, which is quite good for a 22-year-old hockey star.

Kaapo Kakko’s professional hockey career

Kaapo Kakko made his professional debut in the Finnish Liiga with the Turun Palloseura (TPS). His hockey records show he is a versatile player who can play both the right-wing and center positions. Kakko was regarded as the top-ranked skater in Europe prior to the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He subsequently agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on July 11, 2019.

Kaapo Kakko made his NHL debut, beginning his career with the Rangers on October 3, 2019. He scored his first NHL goal against the Edmonton Oilers just nine days later, on October 12. He became the eighth player in Rangers' franchise history to do it at 18 or younger.

He joined Winnipeg Jets forward Ville Heinola as the only player born in the 21st century to score an NHL goal on the same day. Kakko was a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level deal with the Rangers. However, he agreed to a two-year, $4.2 million contract extension on July 28, 2022.

Besides holding incredible records in the NHL, Kaapo Kakko continues to showcase his profound grip on the puck through his internal gameplay. Kakko significantly impacted the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships on January 5, 2019, when he gave Team Finland the victory and the gold medal.

Kakko stands out because of his incredible accomplishment of becoming the youngest player in IIHF world championship hockey history. He won gold in all three illustrious competitions.

Poll : 0 votes