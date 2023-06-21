Kailer Yamamoto contract: How much does Edmonton Oilers star earn in salary?

Edmonton Oilers right winger Kailer Yamamoto, 24, inked a two-year contract with the team on Aug. 3, 2022, for $6.2 million. It comprises a $3.1 million in cap hit with an annual average salary of $3.1 million. Yamamoto earns $3.2 million in base salary and a minors salary of $3.2 million.

He was chosen by the Oilers in the first round of the 2017 NHL entry draft with the 22nd overall pick. He has racked up 118 points in 244 games in six seasons. He also has 12 playoff points in 34 games. Yamamoto will be a restricted free agent by the end of the 2023-24 season when he turns 25.

Yamamoto initiated his hockey career as a minor leaguer in the Los Angeles Selects minor hockey team. He competed in the famous 2011 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.

He then joined the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League's Los Angeles Jr. Kings, where he made an instant impact by scoring 40 points in 34 games, before moving to the Western Hockey League.

The Spokane Chiefs, Yamamoto's home team, saw potential in him and took him 105th overall in the fifth round of the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft. He demonstrated his talent during his rookie campaign there in 2014–15, scoring 23 goals and racking up 57 points in 68 games.

Kailer Yamamoto’s professional hockey career

After a strong training camp, Kailer Yamamoto won a spot on the Edmonton Oilers opening night roster for the 2017-18 NHL season. On Oct. 4, 2017, he made his regular-season debut in a resounding 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames.

His first career point came on Oct. 14 when he assisted Adam Larsson against the Ottawa Senators. Yamamoto was reassigned to the Spokane Chiefs on November 6, 2017, to continue his development in the major junior level.

Before the 2018–19 season, Kailer Yamamoto was listed on the Oilers' 25-player roster. He scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 18, helping the Oilers to a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the Boston Bruins.

Poll : 0 votes