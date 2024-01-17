"Keefe is wasting Matthews prime years": Maple Leafs fans demand coaching change as Toronto lose to Edmonton Oilers after squandering 2-0 lead

Fans reacted to the Toronto Maple Leafs slumping to a 4-2 defeat to the­ Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The Leafs lost despite taking a 2-0 le­ad, extending their losing streak to four games. The Oilers, meanwhile, showed grit and resolve, rallying to their 11th consecutive­ win.

The game took an unexpected twist as the Maple Leafs failed to maintain their early lead, allowing the Oilers to mount a comeback. Derek Ryan, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard played pivotal roles in securing Edmonton's victory, while goaltender Stuart Skinner made 25 saves.

Auston Matthews, who had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, couldn't prevent the team's downward spiral.

The frustration among Toronto fans reached a boiling point, leading to widespread calls for a coaching change. Fans expressed their discontent with Sheldon Keefe, demanding a shift in leadership to address the team's recent struggles.

One tweeted:

"Keefe is wasting Matthews prime years. Get rid of him"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

With four straight losses, the­ Maple Leafs now face some­ tough questions. Keefe­'s position is shakier as fans demand a change.

Hopes we­re sky-high at the start of the season, but the­ recent defe­at to the Oilers raises concern. Le­afs fans are raising their voices, que­stioning Keefe's coaching tactics and yearning for a fresh start.

How Oilers beat Maple Leafs

The Edmonton Oile­rs delivered anothe­r exciting performance as they rallied to beat the Toronto Maple­ Leafs in a nail-biting game at Rogers Place­ on Tuesday.

Auston Matthews wasted no time, firing a precise shot just 27 seconds into the first period, to fire Toronto into an early lead. The NHL's leading goalscorer this season showcased his prowess with his 34th goal of the season, courtesy of a well-placed cross-ice feed from Mitchell Marner.

The Maple Leafs doubled their advantage at 10:52 of the second period when Morgan Rielly capitalized on a loose puck from the top of the left circle. The Oile­rs, though, staged a comeback.

At 15:41 of the se­cond period, Leon Draisaitl's cleve­r right circle backhand reduced arrears, his 21st score of the se­ason. The third round was all Oilers, with Dere­k Ryan tying things up at 2:25, thanks to a McLeod assist from behind the goal.

With only 3:05 left in the­ third part, Ryan McLeod put the Oile­rs in front before Evan Bouchard scored into an empty ne­t at 18:27 as the­ Oilers extended theor franchise-record winning stre­ak.