"Keep shooting ourselves in the foot": Johnny Gaudreau voices concerns with Blue Jackets' inability to hold onto leads

In a candid press conference on the road in Carolina, Johnny Gaudreau shed light on a persistent issue plaguing the Blue Jackets this season — their struggle to finish games successfully after securing a lead. Gaudreau's frustration was palpable as he addressed the media, articulating the team's resilience while expressing concern over their repeated shortcomings.

"It’s the same thing over and over again. We gotta learn, (we) keep shooting ourselves in the foot," Gaudreau lamented (via The Athletic).

The forward acknowledged the team's admirable ability to bounce back from setbacks but stressed the imperative of breaking the cycle of self-inflicted wounds that have hindered their progress this season.

Johnny Gaudreau's comments came in response to a specific instance where the Blue Jackets, with a two-goal lead and only 10 minutes remaining, failed to close out the game against the Carolina Hurricanes — a situation that left the team and fans alike frustrated. He highlighted the significance of such moments, especially when factoring in a critical penalty kill, saying:

"We got to learn how to play with the lead."

Despite positive performances in the two preceding games that hinted at progress, Gaudreau underscored the team's struggle against an aggressive push from the opposition, particularly in the final moments of the third period.

"They were just pushing along pretty hard there at the end of the third," he noted.

As the season progresses, the ability to close out games effectively will undoubtedly be a focal point for the Blue Jackets as they strive to ascend the standings and secure a coveted postseason berth.

Johnny Gaudreau Shines in Scoring Effort, but Blue Jackets Fall Short in Late-Game Collapse

In Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes, Johnny Gaudreau showcased his offensive prowess by scoring a goal on two shots and contributing an assist, finishing the game with a plus-2 rating. Gaudreau played a key role in establishing a 2-0 lead for the Blue Jackets, setting up Kirill Marchenko's goal in the early moments of the third period before adding a knuckling shot goal of his own.

Despite Johnny Gaudreau's individual success, the Blue Jackets couldn't maintain their lead, succumbing to three late goals by the Hurricanes. Gaudreau has been on an upward trend, recording two goals and three assists in his last five games. However, his overall season performance stands at 11 points, 50 shots on net, and a minus-1 rating in 22 contests, with only two points coming on the power play.