"Keeps the working class divided every time" - NHL fans left divided by Carey Price's wife's major admission 

The recent announcement by Angela Price, wife of Canadian ice hockey goaltender Carey Price, that she will be supporting Robert Kennedy Jr. in the next US election has not gone unnoticed.

The world of sports and politics has always been intertwined, often sparking heated debates and discussions among fans.

This revelation has prompted a range of reactions from NHL fans, showing the diversity of opinions within the sports community.

One fan took to Twitter to express a common sentiment that many fans might relate to. He wrote:

"Because people have a subconscious need to feel superior and media/politicians long ago figured this out and weaponize it to continually pit people against each other. Keeps the working class divided every time."

Another fan's tweet shed light on the perception of political leanings among NHL fans. He stated:

"They're almost all conservatives. They want low taxes for the rich and a world built for them. We can't be surprised lol."

In contrast to the polarized reactions, a more conciliatory view was expressed by yet another fan:

"Honestly, this is totally irrelevant even if I prefer to keep politics out of sports. But it's a free country, they're entitled to their views just as anyone else. It's just that sports is the place where we can all leave our political opinions aside and have fun together."

However, not all fans appeared to be engaged or concerned with the situation. One fan dismissively remarked:

"Carey Price is a non-entity these days and his wife even more so. Let’s move on."

Some fans emphasize the divisive nature of political discourse and its manipulation by powerful figures, others acknowledge the diversity of political leanings within the fanbase.

Carey Price's wife Endorses RFK Jr. for 2024 US Presidential elections

Angela Price, spouse of NHL star Carey Price, has publicly endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the US presidential election. Kennedy Jr.'s Democratic candidacy gained attention due to his ties to the Kennedy family, environmental activism, and controversial anti-vaccine beliefs. While praised for environmental work, his spread of anti-vaccine misinformation sparked debate.

A recent Economist and YouGov survey of 1,500 adults from June 10-13 revealed Kennedy Jr.'s net favorability rating of 19 points, surpassing President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The survey indicated 49% viewed Kennedy Jr. favorably, while 30% held an unfavorable view, showing his polarizing yet relatively favorable standing among the public.