Keith Jones's wife Laura Jones and their relationship history

Keith Jones is a former NHL player and current President of Hockey Operations for the Philadelphia Flyers. He is married to Laura Jones and has a daughter named Adrian.

With his days on the ice behind him, Jones and his wife discovered a deep passion for horse racing. Residing in Shamong Township, New Jersey, Keith and Laura have built a life together that extends beyond their love for each other.

Their shared interest in horse racing led them to purchase a promising three-year-old gelding named All of the Above for only $4000.

For Keith, the experience of owning and supporting All of the Above evokes similar emotions to his hockey days. He describes it as watching a teammate score a game-winning goal in the playoffs. Laura and his daughter Adrian are also deeply involved in this pursuit.

The decision to choose All of the Above was a joint one between Keith and Laura. Laura, drawn to the horse's visual appeal, expressed her preference for the gelding. Keith, always supportive of his wife's choices, respected her decision. Little did they know that this would be the start of a remarkable journey in the equestrian world.

Beyond the thrill of the racetrack, Keith finds solace in the daily routines of caring for the horses on their farm. While Laura and Adrian take the lead in tending to the animals, Keith willingly joins in. He mucks stalls, carries water buckets, and immerses himself in the equestrian lifestyle. The serene sight of the horses walking in their paddock brings him immense joy.

With a total of six horses under their care, the Jones family is happy with their lifestyle and unique passion.

A look at Keith Jones' NHL career

Selected 141st overall in the 1988 NHL Entry Draft, Keith Jones began his professional career with the Washington Capitals. Prior to that, he played college hockey at Western Michigan University.

Keith split time between the Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, and Philadelphia Flyers during his playing career. He recorded 117 goals and 141 assists over a span of 491 career games.

Keith Jones has had a multifaceted career that includes being a well-known broadcaster and a respected NHL analyst. He provided valuable insights into the world of hockey while working with Canadian television station TSN. He also served as a co-host on the popular 94.1 WIP Morning Show in Philadelphia for over two decades, becoming a familiar voice to listeners.

