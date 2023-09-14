Keith Kinkaid contract: How much has Devils goaltender earned through his career?

Keith Kinkaid, the seasoned goaltender for the New Jersey Devils, has had a remarkable career in the NHL. Born on July 4, 1989, Kinkaid is currently 34 years old and is heading into the 2023-24 season with a salary of $775,000, which also happens to be his cap hit for that season.

With an impressive resume that includes nine contracts worth a total value of $11,825,000, Kinkaid has signed a total of five contracts with the Devils.

$1,800,000

$550,000

$600,000

$1,450,000

$2,500,000

Apart from that, he signed three other contracts worth:

$1,750,000 with the Montreal Canadiens

$1,650,000 with the New York Rangers

$750,000 with the Boston Bruins

Over the course of his decade-long career, Keith Kinkaid has showcased his skills in the net, accumulating a total of 169 regular-season games played. His ability to defend the crease has been an asset for the teams he's played for, and his experience has made him a reliable choice between the pipes.

Additionally, he has two playoff games under his belt, indicating his readiness to step up when the stakes are highest.

As he approaches the 2023-24 season, it's worth noting that Keith Kinkaid will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the season. This means that he will have the freedom to explore other opportunities and potentially negotiate a new contract with the Devils or another team. It's a pivotal moment in his career, as he evaluates his options and considers what the future holds.

Keith Kinkaid surprised fans when he agreed to go on a date with a rock star

In March 2018, Keith Kinkaid found himself in the spotlight as the primary goaltender for the New Jersey Devils due to Cory Schneider's struggles. Kinkaid stepped up impressively, winning 11 out of his last 14 starts with a remarkable .938 save percentage.

Fans were excited about this emerging star goaltender, but Kinkaid had no idea that his newfound confidence and charm would extend beyond the ice and into the realm of social media.

Twitter has long been a platform where fans can engage with their favorite athletes, and Keith Kinkaid was no exception. While many athletes use Twitter to connect with their fans, Kinkaid took it a step further with an endearing and unexpected response to a fan's tweet.

It all began on a Thursday night when singer/songwriter Taylor Acorn decided to test the waters on Twitter. She tweeted:

"Hey @Blockaid1 how many RT’s for you to take me out on a date? 🙏🏻🙏🏻"

The tweet was a playful gesture, a fun way to interact with a professional athlete she admired. Little did she know that Kinkaid would respond in a manner that would capture the hearts of fans worldwide.

In a response that pleasantly surprised everyone, Kinkaid skipped the formality of requiring retweets and instead offered a straightforward and direct invitation. He replied:

"Who needs retweets? Chipotle next Wednesday?"

It was an easygoing and sincere invitation, suggesting a casual outing to a popular Mexican grill chain rather than an extravagant date.