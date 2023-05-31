Kelly Cup Finals 2023: Idaho Steelheads vs Florida Everblades schedule, important dates & more

The ECHL has officially announced the schedule for the highly anticipated 2023 Kelly Cup Finals. The Idaho Steelheads and Florida Everblades will battle it out for the ultimate prize in ECHL hockey. The series is set to kick off on Saturday, June 3, at 7:10 p.m. MT at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The first two games of the series will take place in Boise, with Game 2 scheduled for Sunday, June 4, at 4:10 p.m. MT. The action will then shift to Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, for Games 3, 4, and, if necessary, Game 5. Game 3 will be held on Wednesday, June 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Game 4 on Friday, June 9, at the same time.

If the series requires a Game 5, it will be held on Saturday, June 10, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hertz Arena. The teams will then return to Idaho for the potential final two games of the series. Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, at 7:10 p.m. MT, and if needed, Game 7 will take place on Wednesday, June 14, at the same time, both at the Idaho Central Arena.

Idaho's journey to the Kelly Cup Finals has been impressive, defeating Toledo 4 games to 1 in the Western Conference Finals. This will be their fourth appearance in the finals and the first since 2010. Meanwhile, the Florida Everblades secured their spot in the finals by defeating Newfoundland 4 games to 2 in the Eastern Conference Finals. This marks their second consecutive appearance in the finals and their sixth overall, tying the record for the most in ECHL history.

Notably, this year's Kelly Cup finals will be a rematch of the 2004 Kelly Cup Finals, where Idaho emerged victorious, winning the series 4 games to 1. With both teams eager to claim the championship, fans can expect a thrilling and fiercely contested battle on the ice.

Kelly Cup Finals Showcase ECHL's Growth and NHL Success

Since its inception in the 1988-89 season, the ECHL has experienced remarkable growth, expanding from five teams in four states to a coast-to-coast league boasting 28 teams across 20 states and two Canadian provinces for its 35th season in 2022-23.

The league's impact on player development is undeniable, with a staggering 740 players having graduated from the NHL after honing their skills in the ECHL. In the 2022-23 season alone, 13 players made their NHL debut after playing in the ECHL. Additionally, the ECHL maintains affiliations with an impressive 28 of the 32 NHL teams, marking the 26th consecutive season with affiliations involving at least 20 NHL teams.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes