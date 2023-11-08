Kelsie Snow remembers late husband Chris, shares a heartfelt post

In a touching tribute to her late husband, Chris Snow, Kelsie Snow took to Twitter to share her emotions six weeks after his passing. Chris Snow, a former sportswriter for The Boston Globe and assistant general manager for the Calgary Flames, had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) since 2019. On September 30, 2023, he lost his fight to the disease at the age of 42.

The couple's love story began during their time as sportswriters, and they tied the knot in 2007. Their union brought them two beautiful children, creating a loving family that cherished every moment together.

In her heartfelt Twitter post, Kelsie Snow expressed the profound impact of her husband's absence. The caption:

"6 weeks since I talked to you. Feels like 6 years. Hug your people,"

The post encapsulates the profound sense of loss and longing that anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one can relate to. Those simple yet poignant words remind us all to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to express our love while we still can.

Kelsie Snow remembers Chris with a heartwarming throwback video

Kelsie Snow paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband during a moving memorial service held at St. Michael Catholic Community. Chris Snow, renowned for his role as the former vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager for the Calgary Flames.

The memorial service was attended by the entire Flames organization, alongside prominent figures from the hockey and media world across North America. Kelsie shared her cherished memories of her beloved husband, illustrating the profound impact he had on their lives and the community at large.

In addition to her spoken tribute, Kelsie posted a heartwarming throwback video of Chris on social media, showcasing their enduring bond and shared moments of happiness. She also took to the platform to express her deep emotions, writing:

"Chris has been gone for almost three weeks. It feels three years. Every morning I wake up to this new reality, and it feels like someone is stabbing me in the chest with a hot knife. The pain is physical and visceral and vast. Chris was my partner and my best friend, and, every day for the last four and a half years, my job was to keep him as healthy as possible. Now, I am completely unmoored. Now, there is no more planning. There is no more caretaking. There is just emptiness."

The heartfelt tributes and the touching ceremonial puck drop, featuring Kelsie Snow and their children, Willa and Cohen, during the Flames' NHL home opener, serve as a poignant reminder of the enduring love and legacy of Chris Snow within the world of hockey and beyond.