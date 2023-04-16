Kevin Fiala Injury Update: Timeline of LA Kings forward's recovery and expected return date

Los Angeles Kings winger Kevin Fiala's injury status remains uncertain. He did not participate in the Kings' practice on Saturday. His absence is due to a lower-body injury that forced him to miss the final six games of the regular season and 13 of the last 16 contests.

Fiala has been a key contributor for the Kings this season, tallying 23 goals and 49 assists in 69 games. He has seven goals and 24 points on the power play.

Helene Elliott @helenenothelen Coach Todd McLellan says of injured forwards Kevin Fiala and Gabe Vilardi "there's a chance" they could go to Edmonton for Games 1-2. Declines to offer an update. Says starting goalie will be either Copley or Korpisalo.

The Kings have not provided any specific details about the nature or severity of Fiala's injury. It's unclear when he will return to action. Given the team's history of playing it coy with injury reports, they will wait until closer to Game 1 of their playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers to provide an update on his status.

If Kevin Fiala is unable to play in the opening game of the series, it would be a significant blow to the Kings' offense. However, the team has shown resilience throughout the season and has a deep roster that is capable of stepping up in his absence. The Kings will need to remain focused and determined if they hope to advance past the Oilers and make a deep run in the postseason.

Kevin Fiala's Impactful Play and Journey in the NHL

Kevin Fiala is a Swiss-born winger who has made a name for himself in the NHL through his skillful play and clutch performances in the playoffs. After being selected in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators, Fiala quickly established himself as a key player for the team.

However, Fiala's time in Nashville came to an end after he suffered a serious injury in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. He was traded to the Minnesota Wild in 2019. In his four seasons with the Wild, Fiala racked up 85 points in 139 games.

Fiala was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in June 2022 and immediately signed a seven-year, $55.125 million contract extension. The Kings see Fiala as a key part of their future. His signing ensures that he will remain with the team for the long term.

Kevin Fiala's ability to contribute in clutch situations and his impressive skillset make him a valuable addition to any team. With the Kings, he will have the opportunity to grow as a player and help the team compete for the Stanley Cup in the coming seasons.

