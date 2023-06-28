Kevin Hayes contract: How much does the new St. Louis Blues signing earn in salary?

Hockey center Kevin Hayes was traded to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday by the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers will keep half of Hayes' salary as part of the agreement.

Hayes, currently under contract through the 2025–26 season at a $7.1 million yearly salary, will move to St. Louis Blues in return for a 2024 sixth-round draft selection.

Hayes earned an annual average salary of $7.1 million previously, with a cap hit value of $7.1 million. His contract comprised $6.5 million in base salary with a minors salary of $6.5 million with the Flyers.

A first-round selection and an unnamed defenseman from the Blues were reportedly included in the deal that would have sent Hayes and defenseman Travis Sanheim from the Flyers to the St. Louis Blues.

The defenseman from the St. Louis Blues, initially supposed to be included in the trade, apparently refused to waive his no-trade clause, putting a stopgap in the way of the planned exchange. The Philadelphia Flyers, who had been considering a trade for Kevin Hayes since last season, were forced to change their strategy and accept the best result for the player.

Kevin Hayes’ professional hockey career

Kevin Hayes has had the opportunity of playing for various prominent NHL teams like the New York Rangers, the Winnipeg Jets, and the Philadelphia Flyers throughout his career. He has signed four contracts through nine seasons, earning him an estimated $45.1 million. Hayes has racked up 386 points in 634 games. He also has 26 playoff points in 56 games.

Hayes made his Philadelphia Flyers debut in a preseason loss to the New York Islanders after a strong showing during training camp. Along with Oskar Lindblom and James van Riemsdyk, he demonstrated his abilities on the line. Hayes was honored to serve as the Flyers' alternate captain for the 2019–20 season, along with Sean Couturier and Jakub Voráek, in recognition of their efforts and leadership abilities.

On October 9, 2019, while the squad was on a power play against the New Jersey Devils, Hayes scored the first goal. He showed consistency during the shortened regular season, which was ultimately postponed because of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Kevin Hayes appeared in all 69 games. He was stellar, scoring 23 goals and dishing up 18 assists. Hayes also reached individual milestones by netting four short-handed and five game-winning goals, making it his career-best season in both categories.

Poll : 0 votes