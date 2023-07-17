Kevin Weekes Twitter account hacked: Scammers promoting MacBook sale for charity

It appears that Kevin Weekes, the former professional ice hockey goaltender and current studio analyst for NHL Networks and ESPN, had his Twitter account hacked. David Alter, a reporter and site manager for SI and The Hockey News, tweeted about the incident, confirming that Weekes' account is compromised and warning people not to fall for a MacBook scam.

David Alter @dalter



Kevin is currently using Folks. Kevin Weekes’ Twitter account has been hacked, he has confirmed to me. Do not fall for this Macbook scam. @TwitterSupport please help rectify.Kevin is currently using @IHaveNo5Hole in the interim.

The hacker used Weekes' Twitter account to post two tweets. The first tweet advertised a special promotion, claiming that Weekes had 10 MacBook Pros for sale at a discounted price of $600 each. The tweet also mentioned that Weekes would sign each MacBook and offer free shipping. Furthermore, the proceeds were supposedly going to charity.

The hacker tweeted,

"Hello Twitter family! I have a special promotion going on! I have 10 MacBook Pro's on sale for $600 each! On top of that I will be signing every MacBook that is sold, also free shipping is included! All proceeds will be going to charity! My DMs are opened!"

The second tweet stated that there were only eight MacBooks left and offered a discount of $200 if someone purchased two at once, bringing the total price to $1000 with free shipping.

The hacker tweeted,

"8 more left so here's what I'll do ! If you buy 2 at once I will let it go for $1000 in total ($200 discount) and free shipping! My DMs are opened, let's sellout."

Kevin Weekes confirmed the hacking incident and provided an alternative Twitter handle, "@IHaveNo5Hole," which he was using temporarily. David Alter called for assistance from Twitter Support to rectify the situation.

Dobber @DobberHockey

Do not fall for it and spread the word. For now,

cc The hackers of @KevinWeekes account disabled replies and quote tweets on this tweet because they don't want us exposing that he was hacked and this is a scam.Do not fall for it and spread the word. For now, @IHaveNo5Hole is Kevin's account.cc @TwitterSupport

More on Kevin Weekes' hockey journey

Kevin Weekes began his journey playing in the 1989 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament and later joined the Owen Sound Platers and briefly played for the Ottawa 67s.

Selected 41st overall by the Florida Panthers in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft, Weekes made his NHL debut with the Panthers in 1997. He was traded to the Vancouver Canucks and then to the New York Islanders before finding his stride with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2002. Weekes played a significant role in the Hurricanes' playoff run to the 2002 Stanley Cup Finals.

Weekes became the Hurricanes' primary goaltender for the 2002–03 and 2003–04 seasons. After a stint with the New York Rangers, he signed with the New Jersey Devils in 2007. He served as the backup to Martin Brodeur.

Injuries affected Kevin Weekes' playing time, but he remained dedicated and supportive of his teammates. He retired from professional hockey on September 27, 2009.

