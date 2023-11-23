"Kid's the next Gretzky" - Fans react to Zach Benson's jaw-dropping first NHL goal

Buffalo Sabres rookie Zach Benson has left fans and critics in awe with his first career goal in the NHL. The goal scored during Wednesday's game against the Washington Capitals was spectacular.

Benson skilfully maneuvered the puck between his legs before launching it into the net with a roof shot. This move, along with his flawless execution, left fans and players in awe.

Expand Tweet

Even though the Sabres ultimately lost the game 4-3 in overtime, Benson's goal has become a topic of discussion.

Fans have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their admiration and excitement for this talent. Particularly, one fan posted:

"Kid's the next Gretzky."

Expand Tweet

While fans drew comparisons between Benson and the legendary Wayne Gretzky, it is too early to determine if Benson will reach the level of success Gretzky did. However, his first NHL goal has undoubtedly set a high standard for himself.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Zach Benson's performance in this game truly showcased his skill, creativity and confidence.

In hockey, where first impressions can leave a lasting impression, Benson has left a mark.

Zach Benson’s performance this season

Zach Benson made his NHL debut this season. The Sabres drafted him as the 13th overall pick during the 2023 NHL draft.

Even though he has only played in nine games in the 2023-2024 season, Benson has already shown his potential as an asset to the team. He has scored one goal and assisted in four others, accumulating a total of five points. Benson's performance has been consistently impressive, displaying great promise.

The upcoming two games hold importance for Zach Benson. Based on his performance, the Sabres must decide whether to send him to WHL Wenatchee or keep him in the NHL, activating the year of his entry-level contract.

Despite facing pressure, Benson exhibits maturity and skill beyond his years. Fans and critics alike will closely monitor his performance in these games as they could determine the course of his hockey career.