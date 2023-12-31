"Kinda wild he wasn't on top": Fans react to Connor McDavid finishing 2nd in NHL points in 2023

Edmonton Oilers fans reacted to the announcement on r/hockey about Connor McDavid finishing second among NHL scorers in 2023.

While some were happy, others weren't, as McDavid (126) didn't end up at the top. Here's the announcement:

One passionate fan expressed their astonishment:

"Considering the season McDaddy had last year, kinda wild he still wasn't on top."

However, not all reactions were supportive. One fan, perhaps in a playful or rivalry-driven tone, taunted McDavid and Oilers fans:

"s**k it mcdavid, and oilers fans. mack daddy for life."

Adding an interesting twist to the conversation, another fan brought up a fascinating observation:

"Funnily enough, both of the top players on the points list had injuries that took them each out for a couple of weeks."

Here are some of the top reactions on Reddit:

The diverse reactions on Reddit showcase the spectrum of emotions and opinions within the NHL fanbase.

Connor McDavid inspires Oilers win

In a thrilling matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the LA Kings, the Oilers secured a nail-biting 3-2 shootout victory.

The Kings dominated early in the first period, with Kevin Fiala's powerful slap shot at 14:44 and Adrian Kempe's precise snap shot at 18:49, assisted by Anze Kopitar and Quinton Byfield, giving them a 2-0 lead.

The Oilers responded fiercely, with Connor McDavid netting a wrist shot at 5:35 in the first period to reduce the deficit. The comeback continued in the second period, with Leon Draisaitl leveling the scores at 2-2 with a wrist shot at 15:29, assisted by McDavid.

Regulation time ended in a tie, leading to an intense overtime that couldn't determine a winner. The game progressed to a shootout, where the Oilers showcased their prowess.

Trevor Moore of the Kings and McDavid traded goals. Adrian Kempe and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added to the drama, both scoring with wrist shots.

The tension peaked as Derek Ryan of the Oilers scored the decisive goal with a confident wrist shot, securing a 3-2 shootout triumph. The thrilling showdown kept fans on the edge of their seats as the Oilers clinched a hard-fought victory over the Kings.

The highlight of the game was the second-period goal from Connor McDavid. He seized an opportunity with a precise wrist shot from a sharp angle. Assisted by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard, he netted the opening goal for the Oilers.