Kirby Dach injury: What happened to Montreal Canadiens center?

In a Saturday showdown in the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens faced an unexpected setback with the injury of forward Kirby Dach. Dach suffered a lower-body injury during the game against the Chicago Blackhawks and was unable to return to the ice.

The incident occurred early in the first period when Dach was subjected to a forceful bodycheck by Blackhawks' defenseman Jarred Tinordi, sending him crashing into the Chicago bench.

The collision forced Dach to exit the game, and regrettably, he did not make a comeback for the subsequent period. The Canadiens subsequently disclosed that he would be sidelined for the remainder of the Saturday matchup.

Expand Tweet

Kirby Dach's injury is a source of concern for both the player and the Canadiens. Dach contributed two assists in the season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs just a few days prior.

Dach, now in his second season with the Canadiens after being acquired from the Blackhawks in a 2022 NHL Entry Draft trade, had an impressive debut season. He set career highs with 14 goals, 24 assists, and 38 points in 58 games.

With five NHL seasons under his belt, Kirby Dach has accumulated a commendable record of 33 goals, 66 assists, and 99 points in 212 career games. His NHL journey commenced when he was drafted third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019.

Kirby Dach's Rise to NHL Stardom

Kirby Dach's journey from his hometown of Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, to the NHL is a remarkable tale of talent and determination. The young center made a name for himself during the 2018-19 season with the Saskatoon Blades, where he showcased his skills by amassing an impressive 73 points, including 25 goals and 48 assists, in just 62 games. His outstanding performance garnered the attention of NHL Central Scouting, ranking him as the No. 2 North American skater in anticipation of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Dach's dreams became a reality when the Chicago Blackhawks selected him as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Though his professional career began with the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, he didn't have to wait long to make his NHL debut. On October 20, 2019, he stepped onto the ice against the Washington Capitals and soon followed up with his first NHL goal against the Vegas Golden Knights just two days later.

His inaugural season in the NHL was nothing short of promising. Dach recorded his first game-winning goal against the Golden Knights in November 2019 and achieved his first two-goal game in the league against the Buffalo Sabres shortly after.

In the 2021-22 season, Kirby Dach further solidified his presence in the NHL, playing 70 games and contributing 26 points, comprising nine goals and 17 assists. His journey took an unexpected turn when he was traded to the Montreal Canadiens on July 7, 2022.