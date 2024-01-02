Kirill Kaprizov injury: What happened to Minnesota Wild forward?

The Minnesota Wild are going to be without the services of forward Kirill Kaprizov for a short while. As per Michael Russo of The Athletic, Kaprizov will be out of the lineup for one to two weeks.

Taking to X, Russo also reported that goalie Filip Gustavsson will also miss at least a couple of weeks:

"Hearing Filip Gustavsson is going for another MRI tomorrow and will miss at least a couple weeks. Kirill Kaprizov is out 1-2 weeks."

As for Kaprizov, it appeared he got himself injured while receiving a couple of cross-checks to his lower back from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brendan Dillon during Saturday's matchup.

Kaprizov left the contest in the third period and did not return. Meanwhile, the matchup ended with the Jets winning 4-2. Before exiting the contest, the 26-year-old clocked 15:30 of the ice time and did not feature in Sunday's rematch against their division rivals.

How has Kirill Kaprizov fared for the Minnesota Wild this season?

Minnesota Wild v Washington Capitals

The 26-year-old forward has been in hot form for the Wild this season. Kirill Kaprizov is leading the club in scoring with 34 points(13 goals and 21 assists) over as many games.

He has averaged 21:07 of ice time and has scored three game-winning goals for his side this season.

Kaprizov was drafted 135th overall by the Wild in the 2015 NHL draft. He's into his fourth season with the Wild this season. Overall, Kaprizov has recorded 268 points through 127 goals and 141 assists in his four-year career.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are seventh in the Central Division with 37 points. They are 7-3-0 in their previous ten outings and will face the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.