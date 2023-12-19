Klim Kostin Injury: What happened to Detroit Red Wings winger?

In the game against the Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings' Klim Kostin found himself amid concern after a hit from Radko Gudas. The impact left Kostin down on the ice, prompting immediate attention. The Red Wings later disclosed that the young winger sustained an upper-body injury and would not be returning to the game.

Before leaving the game, Kostin managed to log six minutes and 30 seconds of ice time, contributing two shots on goal and earning two penalty minutes. This setback comes just as Kostin had returned from an undisclosed injury in the previous game against the Flyers. At that time, the team had labeled him as day-to-day, but the recent incident has further complicated his status.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Remarkably, Kostin marked his fourth consecutive absence from the game due to his undisclosed injury previously. The Red Wings, no stranger to challenges this season, now face the daunting task of navigating the remainder of the game against the Anaheim Ducks without the talents of Kostin.

As the third period unfolds with the Anaheim Ducks leading 4-2, questions linger about the extent of Klim Kostin's injury and the potential implications for the Red Wings lineup in the games to come. The team and its fans anxiously await updates on Kostin's condition.

Klim Kostin's Ongoing Season and Journey: From Blues to Oilers and now with the Red Wings

Klim Kostin's current stint with the Detroit Red Wings has been marked by both challenges and opportunities. In the ongoing season, Kostin has played 23 games for the Red Wings, notching two goals and an assist, accumulating a total of three points. While his offensive output may seem modest, it's essential to consider the broader context of his career.

Since being selected as the last pick in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the St. Louis Blues, Kostin has experienced a dynamic journey. Initially intended to develop in Russia, he became a free agent due to KHL rule violations, signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Blues. Kostin eventually scored his first NHL goal with the Blues during the 2019–20 season.

However, as the 2022–23 season approached, Kostin faced challenges securing a roster spot with the Blues and was eventually traded to the Edmonton Oilers in October 2022. After a brief stint in the AHL, he joined the Oilers and scored his first goal with them in December 2022.

Klim Kostin, as a pending restricted free agent, was traded to the Detroit Red Wings. Although initially not tendered a qualifying offer, he signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Red Wings on July 1, 2023, marking a new chapter in his NHL journey.