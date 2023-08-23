Alex Ovechkin is one of the most best players to have ever stepped foot into the NHL.

Kobe Bryant was one of the most influential the NBA ever had. Kobe represented the NBA in the 2000s. His style of play enamoured many around the globe. Hearing someone say, "Kobe!" when they shot a fadeaway jumpshot with a paper ball into the garbage can has become commonplace and part of mainstream culture.

Hence, when he passed away on January 26, 2020, fans grieved over his loss. One of them was forward Alex Ovechkin. He was a big fan of Kobe.

Thus, his reactions to the news of Kobe Bryant's passing fluctuated, going from shock to sadness and back again as word of the player's passing spread that afternoon, much like it did for fans everywhere.

The sad part was Ovechkin heard it right before practice started. He said:

“It was not 100 percent confirmed (at the time). I was hoping it’s not true. You don’t want to hear about somebody get in a crash in a helicopter, or somebody passed away. That’s tough. I know him. He always treat me well when he saw me. It’s hard. He was a legend in the basketball world and the whole world. It’s tough. I still can’t believe it.”

Alex Ovechkin attended Kobe's last game as a Laker

Alex Ovechkin, a well-known basketball enthusiast, has occasionally gone to Lakers games and has always appreciated Bryant's style of play. He had gone out of his way to locate Bryant and take pictures more than once.

In the 2015–16 season, Bryant's final in the NBA, a picture of him with Ovechkin and tennis player Novak Djokovic was taken at Staples Centre. That night, the Orlando Magic were playing the Lakers.

A day later, the Kings were in Los Angeles to play the Capitals.

Bryant ensured Alex Ovechkin did not leave the game empty-handed, despite not suiting up.

“It was his last season,” Ovechkin recounted. “(The Caps) were in L.A. My wife was there. To see him play his last season, I will never forget about it. He give us his jersey and his shoes. It was pretty special because, how I said, as an athlete you want to meet one of the greatest. And he was the best.”

Ovechkin will never forget the occasion when Bryant gestured teasingly in his direction when he was watching a Lakers game from courtside. Even though Ovechkin is well-known, he still got a little excited when the legendary Lakers player greeted him.

Hence, it was hard for him when he passed away. Alex Ovechkin was truly a fan of the "Mamba."