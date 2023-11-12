Kris Knoblauch coaching history: How has Connor McDavid's junior coach fared so far?

Kris Knoblauch, the newly appointed head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, brings an impressive coaching history to the NHL. Beginning as an assistant coach with the Prince Albert Raiders in 2006-07, he rose to prominence with the Kootenay Ice, leading them to victory in the 2010-11 season's Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Kris Knoblauch's tenure with the Erie Otters in the Ontario Hockey League was marked by outstanding success, achieving four consecutive 50-win seasons, an OHL Championship in 2016-17 and recognition as the OHL Coach of the Year in 2015-16.

Knoblauch then joined the NHL as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons before assuming the head coach role for the Hartford Wolf Pack, the AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers. During a significant moment on March 17, 2021, he served as the Rangers' head coach, leading them to a decisive 9-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

As the coach for the Edmonton Oilers, Kris Knoblauch steps in to replace Jay Woodcroft, who was recently fired. With a wealth of coaching experience and a track record of success, Knoblauch aims to positively impact the Oilers and guide them to greater achievements in the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers parted ways with Woodcroft and hired Kris Knoblauch

The Edmonton Oilers have parted ways with head coach Jay Woodcroft following a disappointing start to the season. The decision comes after the team lost 10 of its first 13 games, raising concerns about its performance despite having star players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Woodcroft's firing was announced after a road trip, concluding with a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken. However, given a recent four-game losing streak, this victory wasn't enough to save his job, including a notable defeat against the NHL-worst San Jose Sharks.

"No one's happy with where we're at," Woodcroft said after the loss to the Sharks. "We all own it. We can be better, and that's where my focus is."

Replacing Woodcroft is Kris Knoblauch, known for being Connor McDavid's junior hockey coach. The organization's 10th coach in 15 seasons and the fifth since McDavid joined in 2015, Knoblauch takes the helm with the support of assistant coach Paul Coffey, a Hall of Famer.

Despite having exceptional talents, the Oilers struggled under Woodcroft's leadership, facing issues such as poor goaltending, defensive weaknesses and a perceived lack of accountability. The change in coaching staff reflects the team's determination to address these concerns and revitalize their quest for the Stanley Cup.