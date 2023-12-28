Kris Letang makes NHL history with record-breaking six assists against Islanders

Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins etched his name in the annals of hockey history with a mesmerizing performance on the road against the New York Islanders. Letang's six-assist feat not only propelled the Penguins to a resounding 7-0 victory but also etched his name alongside legends of the game.

Letang's extraordinary night began unfolding after a scoreless first period when the Penguins unleashed an offensive barrage in the second frame. The defenseman's exceptional vision and playmaking abilities were on full display, setting up his teammates with pinpoint accuracy. Notably, Letang became the first defenseman in the NHL's 106-year history to accumulate five points in a single period.

Pittsburgh Penguins offensive onslaught, led by Kris Letang, blows by New York Islanders in 7-0 victory

The onslaught commenced at the 6:44 mark when Rickard Rakell capitalized on a rebound, a goal initially waved off but confirmed after a swift video review. Jake Guentzel followed suit, notching two goals in rapid succession, showcasing Letang's ability to orchestrate plays and create scoring opportunities.

Evgeni Malkin joined the scoring frenzy with two goals of his own, both facilitated by Letang's masterful assists. The chemistry between the two players was evident as Letang's clever backhand pass set up Malkin for a forehand shot that found the back of the net.

Radim Zohorna, finding the back of the net for the first time in 21 games, further highlighted Letang's playmaking brilliance. Letang's precise pass initiated a two-on-one rush, culminating in Zohorna's persistent effort to jab in a backhander. The synergy between Letang and his teammates was palpable, underlining his pivotal role in the Penguins' offensive onslaught.

To cap off the historic night, Letang added another assist as Valtteri Puustinen netted his first career goal, sealing the Penguins' dominant victory. The game showcased Letang's versatility, not only as a defensive stalwart but also as a catalyst for offensive explosions.

Kris Letang's achievement places him in elite company, becoming only the seventh player in NHL history to record six assists on the road and the first since Eric Lindros in 1997. Joining the ranks of hockey legends such as Gary Suter, Paul Coffey and Bobby Orr, Letang's performance stands as a testament to his exceptional skill set and his impact on the game.