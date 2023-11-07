Kris Letang and Sidney Crosby inch closer to monumental record held by legendary duo of Wayne Gretzky-Paul Coffey

The Pittsburgh Penguin's dynamic duo of Kris Letang and Sidney Crosby is close to etching its name into the annals of NHL history. Letang and Crosby, longtime teammates for the Penguins, are inching nearer to a monumental record previously held by Gretzky and Coffey. Here, we'll look at their partnership over the years.

Recently, Letang and Crosby showcased their extraordinary chemistry on the ice, resulting in a goal that not only showcased their skill but also propelled them up the ranks of NHL history.

Letang's tally marked the 290th time that he and Crosby combined for a goal, an achievement that places them in elite company. Only two other forward and defenseman duos in NHL history have recorded more goals together.

The first of these legendary pairings is Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey, who combined their talents to score an astonishing 350 goals during their time together. The second duo is Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr, who teamed up to net 306 goals. With this incredible feat, Letang and Crosby have etched their names alongside these iconic players.

What's even more remarkable is that there's still ample time for Letang and Crosby to add to their already impressive total. Kris Letang, with five years remaining on his contract, has the opportunity to further cement their place in hockey. As Sidney Crosby aptly put it:

"We should have a little bit of chemistry after playing a few years together."

Crosby also highlighted Letang's exceptional finishing ability, which stands out even among defensemen.

Kris Letang and Sidney Crosby's stats

Over the course of his career, Letang has scored a total of 157 goals. When you add 540 assists to the mix, Letang is closing in on an impressive 700 total points, currently sitting at 697.

Sidney Crosby, with over 1,200 games played, boasts an equally impressive record with 555 goals, 958 assists, and a remarkable 1,513 points. The trio of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang has already established itself as one of the most decorated and successful trios in all of North American sports.

As the two Canadians continue to add to their own special legacy in Pittsburgh, their pursuit of Gretzky and Coffey's remarkable record is closer than ever. With every goal, assist and victory, Letang and Crosby inch closer to etching their names alongside the all-time greats in the history of the sport.