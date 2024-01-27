"Kuch is better" "Closest thing to Crosby": Nathan MacKinnon's impressive 25 home point streak sparks comparisons

Nathan MacKinnon demonstrates his abilities again and again, creating a buzz among spectators and evoking references to hockey's past stars.

This notable center for the Colorado Avalanche put on quite the show on Friday night. Scoring once and assisting another, he's now scored points in 25 straight home games.

This achievement puts him on par with the legendary Bobby Orr for the second-longest home kick-off streak in the NHL's history. Only Wayne Gretzky has a longer run with 40 games.

Nathan MacKinnon is a powerhouse. He's scored in 13 straight games, knocking in 12 goals and assisting 16.

His exceptional play puts him at the top of the NHL scoring board. He's leading, even above Nikita Kucherov of Tampa Bay, with 84 points! He's not just a flash in the pan, either. His steadiness? Proven! He's gained 75 points in just 39 games, making him the top player in the league.

Interestingly, the parallels between Nathan MacKinnon and the legendary Sidney Crosby have become a topic of discussion among fans. Both players share an uncanny ability to impact the game in various ways, making meaningful contributions on both ends of the ice.

Nathan MacKinnon Sparks Avalanche Dominance Against the LA Kings

The Colorado Avalanche triumphed over the Los Angeles Kings with a resounding 5-1 victory in Denver.

Logan O'Connor spearheaded the Avalanche's offensive charge, opening the scoring at 7:44 of the first period with a precise wrist shot from above the left face-off circle, beating goaltender Cam Talbot's top-shelf far side.

O'Connor highlighted his talent again, pushing Colorado ahead by 2-0. This happened at 14:55 in period one. He received a solid pass from Miles Wood, located in the left circle. Then, skillfully, O'Connor spun and let loose a wrist shot. It sailed right into the net's short side.

Nathan MacKinnon was next to make his mark. He furthered Colorado's lead to 3-0 at 18:30 in the first period. With a daring move through the enemy zone, MacKinnon fired off his wrist shot. Talbot tried to block it, but the puck ricocheted off his gear and into the goal.

The second period saw a change as the Kings found their footing. Power play genius Kevin Fiala managed one for their side at 6:20, making it 3-1. Yet, the Avalanche didn't lose momentum. Josh Manson brought it to 4-1 at 11:44, completing a quick exchange with Andrew Cogliano.

Capping off the dominant performance, Cale Makar delivered the fifth goal for the Avalanche. The amazing goal came early, in the third part. King's defender, Drew Doughty, didn't see it coming from the blue line and it went straight off him. The result? A great 5-1 win. This win marks the strength of the Avalanche in the NHL.