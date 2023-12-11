Kyle Connor injury: What happened to Winnipeg Jets forward?

Jets forward Kyle Connor suffered an apparent knee injury during Sunday's game against the Anaheim Ducks after clashing knee-on-knee against Ducks' Ryan Strome, at the start of the second period.

Kyle Connor was slow to get back on his feet with the assistance of teammates Nikolaj Ehlers and Josh Morrissey. However, the severity of the injury prompted his exit from the game per Jets PR.

Jets captain Mark Scheifele was quick to his teammates' defense. He took a fight with Strome immediately after the hit. Strome received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for the dangerous play.

Kyle Connor's absence is a significant blow to the Jets, as he had been a key contributor with 17 goals and 28 points in 25 games leading up to the contest. The 27-year-old's offensive prowess will be sorely missed as the team navigates the aftermath of this unfortunate injury. Jets fans and the organization now anxiously await updates on Connor's condition, hoping for a swift recovery for the talented forward.