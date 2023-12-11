Kyle Connor's apparent knee injury has Jets coach demanding strict action against Ryan Strome

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor found himself at the center of a concerning incident during a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, where he suffered a lower-body injury following a knee-on-knee collision.

The incident occurred in the early stages of the second period. Ducks forward Ryan Strome delivered a hit to Connor's right knee just after the Jets star had released a backhand shot while maneuvering across the ice.

The impact of the collision was severe enough to force Connor out of the game, as he did not return after leaving in the second period. The play prompted a swift response from Jets center Mark Scheifele, who engaged in a physical altercation with Strome, demonstrating the team's commitment towards protecting their star player.

NHL Jets beat writer Mike McIntyre shared insights into the aftermath of the incident on his X (formerly Twitter) account. In one tweet, he quoted Jets coach Rick Bowness, who expressed his concern about the hit by stating:

"It’s a knee on knee. He sticks his knee out. You hope that’s suspendable. The referees made the right call. Five-minute major and a game misconduct, and we’ll see where it goes from there."

Bowness's comments reflect not only the gravity of the situation but also the team's expectations of a thorough review of the incident.

Jets center Mark Scheifele reflects on team resilience after Kyle Connor's injury

McIntyre also captured the sentiments of Jets center Mark Scheifele, who commented on the team's resilience following Connor's injury. Scheifele acknowledged the challenges posed by such a setback, saying:

"#NHLJets Mark Scheifele on 4-2 comeback win here in Anaheim. 'Gutsy. When you see one of your best players go down like that, sometimes it’s hard to get back to playing. We really battled hard in that 3rd period to win that game. That was a big effort for a lot of guys."

Scheifele's remarks shed light on the emotional impact of witnessing a key teammate endure an injury. They emphasized the team's collective determination to overcome adversity and secure a crucial victory.

As the incident involving Kyle Connor unfolds, the demand for strict action against Ryan Strome is evident in Coach Bowness' comments.

