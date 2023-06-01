Kyle Dubas confident in Penguins core, willing to bet on Crosby & co to contend for a championship

In a surprising turn of events, the Pittsburgh Penguins recently announced the appointment of Kyle Dubas as their new president. Dubas, known for his analytical approach and forward-thinking mindset, steps into a role filled with high expectations.

As the Penguins transition into a new era, the question on everyone's mind is whether they can maintain their status as Stanley Cup contenders.

Dubas, known for his unwavering confidence, wasted no time in expressing his belief in the team's potential. When asked about the Penguins' ability to contend for the championship, he boldly stated,

"The way I view it is that if people want to bet against Mike Sullivan, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and others, they can go ahead and do so, but I'm going to bet on them and go with them here."

These words from Dubas underscore his faith in the core group of players that have propelled the Penguins to previous glories. With a decorated coach in Mike Sullivan at the helm and the exceptional talents of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, the Penguins possess a wealth of experience and skill that cannot be underestimated.

Kyle Dubas stressed building the team's depth

Kyle Dubas acknowledges the greatness that the Pittsburgh Penguins' star players bring to the ice each day. However, he also recognizes the need to enhance the team's depth and complement the star power with a well-rounded roster.

Kyle Dubas said:

"I do think that it's a group capable of contending to win a championship. I do think that we need to build out the depth of the group and supplement the greatness those people bring each day."

As Dubas takes the reins as president of the Pittsburgh Penguins, his focus will be on augmenting the existing core with players who can provide valuable contributions. Building depth throughout the lineup, strengthening the supporting cast, and finding the right balance will be key components of his strategy.

Dubas is no stranger to the challenges that come with managing a team in a salary-cap era. He understands the importance of making shrewd decisions while navigating financial constraints.

While the task ahead may seem daunting, Kyle Dubas's confidence and determination bode well for the Penguins' future. With his track record of success and a core group of players who have tasted championship glory before, the Penguins remain a formidable team in the NHL.

