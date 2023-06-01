In a stunning announcement, the Pittsburgh Penguins named Kyle Dubas their new President of Hockey Operations, making him the second person in franchise history to hold this esteemed position. Dubas, renowned for his forward-thinking approach to the game, brings a wealth of experience from his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.

Pittsburgh Penguins @penguins Welcome to Pittsburgh, Kyle Dubas! Welcome to Pittsburgh, Kyle Dubas!

However, there exists a faction of fans who remain skeptical about Kyle Dubas' ability to make a significant impact. Some argue that his tenure with the Maple Leafs was marked by playoff disappointments, raising concerns about his ability to guide the Penguins to postseason success.

ash @crosbystitious @penguins YES SIDNEY YOU FLIRTED YOUR ASS OFF AND IT WORKED @penguins YES SIDNEY YOU FLIRTED YOUR ASS OFF AND IT WORKED

DioN 713 @dionproof @penguins @NHL reminds me of my ex… tells me im the only one, finds new bf one week later @penguins @NHL reminds me of my ex… tells me im the only one, finds new bf one week later

Maximus @maximus_412 @penguins Auston Matthews will look great in a pens jersey next summer @penguins Auston Matthews will look great in a pens jersey next summer

Leafs Fan 1534 @LeafsFan1534 @penguins



Happy we got rid of him, but it’s funny that as soon as Treliving gets announced, he goes to one of the places he was rumoured most all along. @nickbarden “yOu WoN’t SeE mE pOp Up AnYwHeRe”Happy we got rid of him, but it’s funny that as soon as Treliving gets announced, he goes to one of the places he was rumoured most all along. @penguins @nickbarden “yOu WoN’t SeE mE pOp Up AnYwHeRe” Happy we got rid of him, but it’s funny that as soon as Treliving gets announced, he goes to one of the places he was rumoured most all along.

The_Eradicator @TheEradicator01 @penguins LOL. A disaster waiting to happen. He did absolutely nothing for the Leafs and the team that the Leafs have is thanks to Brendan Shanahan and Lou Lamoriello. You fired Hextall which is fine, but this is more of the same or even a downgrade. Congrats Pens on a failure again 🙄 @penguins LOL. A disaster waiting to happen. He did absolutely nothing for the Leafs and the team that the Leafs have is thanks to Brendan Shanahan and Lou Lamoriello. You fired Hextall which is fine, but this is more of the same or even a downgrade. Congrats Pens on a failure again 🙄

Cor @CorHFWF @penguins Congrats Pens fans… you got a good one. Trust the process. @penguins Congrats Pens fans… you got a good one. Trust the process.

The differing opinions among fans reflect the complexity of the situation. While some view Dubas as a forward-thinking leader capable of revitalizing the Penguins, others question whether he is the right person to address the team's specific needs.

It remains to be seen whether Kyle Dubas can win over the hearts and minds of the entire Penguins fanbase. Until then, supporters will continue to voice their opinions, bringing both anticipation and skepticism to the table as the team embarks on this new chapter under Dubas' leadership.

Kyle Dubas' success with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Kyle Dubas capped off his nine-year tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs, including five seasons as general manager. He was 32 years old when he was hired in 2018, which made him the second-youngest general manager in NHL history. His accomplishments in Toronto have earned him recognition as a dynamic and forward-thinking hockey mind.

During his tenure as general manager of the Maple Leafs, Dubas guided the team to impressive regular-season records, including three of the franchise's best seasons in terms of wins and points percentage. He set a franchise record for the fastest general manager to achieve 100 and 200 regular-season wins. Under his leadership, the Maple Leafs secured playoff berths each year, culminating in their first playoff series victory since 2003-04 during the 2022-23 season.

Dubas acknowledged the rich history of winning and the competitive nature of the coaching staff and players in Pittsburgh, expressing his enthusiasm for working with passionate and committed individuals. He also emphasized his excitement about joining the long-standing core group of talented players and the challenge that lies ahead.

Before his time in Toronto, Dubas served as an assistant general manager for the Maple Leafs and gained experience as the general manager of the AHL's Toronto Marlies, where he led the team to a Calder Cup championship. He also had success as the general manager of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the OHL.

Kyle Dubas and his family are now eager to embrace their new home in Pittsburgh as they embark on this new chapter in their lives.

