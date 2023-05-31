Kyle Dubas rumors: Multiple teams want former Leafs GM in a long-term role

While awaiting Kyle Dubas' decision, the Pittsburgh Penguins are on a real roller coaster.

Mark Madden of 105.9 The X first said that Dubas and the Penguins were close to reaching an agreement. Madden claimed to have heard that a contract was being signed and Dubas was starting to employ people himself.

Shortly after, SportsNet's The Fan Drive Time interviewed Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, who said he had heard the total opposite. Seravalli said he believes Dubas genuinely rejected the Penguins, albeit he isn't sure enough to confirm it. The Penguins and Fenway Sports Group (FSG), according to Seravalli, have resumed discussions with additional front-office prospects.

Since the start of the hunt, Dubas has been FSG's primary objective, and when the former general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs met with captain Sidney Crosby, it appeared that a deal was all but assured.

There have been rumors that Kyle Dubas may prefer working for the Ottawa Senators to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman cut through the noise and gave his analysis of the situation on The 32 Thoughts podcast:

"He [Dubas] came on the market like two weeks ago and it was a big surprise for everyone involved and outside. Teams are now looking into their structure/internal situation and they are saying, 'Wait a second. We better have a conversation.'

"I do not think teams are looking to fire someone to make room for Kylas Dubas, but I think it could be more like whether he makes sense as a long-term play. This was hinted to me on Tuesday."

Friedman said that Kyle Dubas won't necessarily replace someone but teams are looking to restructure their front offices to accommodate him. Ottawa's name was raised, but there is not yet concrete news of that, according to the journalist.

Friedman also added that we will get an answer from Pittsburgh soon about their situation regarding Dubas. He said the reports didn't make sense and equated it to a "car pile up on the 401."

The Pittsburgh Penguins still look to be favorites to lap up Kyle Dubas

Kyle Dubas

As the Memorial Day weekend comes to a finish, the Pittsburgh Penguins' hunt for a general manager may be nearing its conclusion. Kyle Dubas, former general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, has reportedly been given the position and is seriously considering it.

According to rumors, the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Penguins, will choose a general manager before choosing a president of hockey operations. It is unknown if the role will have the title Brian Burke previously held because FSG officials have talked about the probability of reorganizing the front office.

