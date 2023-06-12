Kyle Dubas vs Brad Treliving: Who will have more impact on their teams next season?

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins have made significant front-office moves, hiring Brad Treliving as their new GM and Kyle Dubas as the new President of Hockey Operations, respectively. Both Treliving and Dubas face critical decisions that will shape the future of their respective teams. In this article, we look at their potential impact and the challenges they will encounter.

Brad Treliving - Toronto Maple Leafs

Brad Treliving steps into his role as GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs facing several crucial decisions in his first offseason. The most pressing matter is the head coaching position, where Treliving must evaluate the performance of Sheldon Keefe and determine whether to retain him or seek a replacement.

Additionally, Treliving faces the task of negotiating a contract extension for superstar Auston Matthews, a pivotal move to secure the team's long-term success. Furthermore, he may need to explore potential trades involving either Mitch Marner or William Nylander to address the team's cap situation. How Treliving navigates these challenges will have a significant impact on the team's future.

Kyle Dubas - Pittsburgh Penguins

As the new President of Hockey Operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kyle Dubas assumes the responsibility of building a team that can compete for the Stanley Cup both now and in the future. Dubas has the advantage of a more favorable salary cap situation, allowing him more flexibility to make roster moves.

However, he must carefully navigate the challenges associated with the team's aging core, including Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Dubas will need to strike a delicate balance between maximizing the team's current contention window while also planning for the future. Developing a clear vision for the team's direction and identifying key acquisitions that align with this vision will be critical for Dubas in the offseason.

Who Will Have the Biggest Offseason Impact?

Determining the GM or President of Hockey Operations who will have the biggest offseason impact is subjective, as it depends on the outcomes of various decisions. Brad Treliving's impact will be felt through his choices regarding the coaching staff, contract negotiations, and potential roster changes, all of which can significantly shape the Maple Leafs' trajectory. On the other hand, Kyle Dubas has the challenge of managing the Penguins' transition from their established core to a future-focused roster while maintaining competitiveness. His ability to identify the right pieces for both immediate success and long-term stability will be crucial.

Both Treliving and Dubas have vital roles to play in shaping the futures of their respective teams. Ultimately, the impact of their offseason moves will be determined by the outcomes and how they position their teams for sustained success in the years to come.

