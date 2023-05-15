Kyle Dubas will either be Leafs GM or take year off , to discuss with family who had "a very taxing year"

In the aftermath of the Toronto Maple Leafs' disappointing playoff exit, fans took to social media and directed blame towards general manager Kyle Dubas. The team's early elimination from the postseason ignited a strong reaction among fans, with calls for Dubas to be fired. However, the 37-year-old recently addressed his future as the Leafs' GM and shed light on how it hinges on his family's well-being.

Speaking about his future with the organization, Dubas emphasized his strong relationship with team president Brendan Shanahan and the owners. He expressed his intention to have discussions with them in the coming days. The Leafs' GM also stressed that his family's input would play a significant role in determining his next steps.

Dubas acknowledged the toll that the past year has taken on his loved ones. He underlined the importance of considering their needs and well-being in any decisions moving forward.

"Had a good long relationship with Brendan and the owners. I’ll speak to them in the coming days. I’ll speak to my wife Shannon and my family and see how we want to proceed with anything. It’s been a taxing year on them and that’s important to me."

While Dubas is firm about the possibility of staying on as the Leafs' GM, he also mentioned the prospect of taking time to recalibrate and reflect on the season. However, he made it clear that he would not be seeking employment elsewhere in the immediate future.

"It'll either be here or it'll be taking time to recalibrate, reflect on the season here. But you won't see me next week and pop up elsewhere. I can't put (his family) through that after this year."

Kyle Dubas expressed his confidence in coach Sheldon Keefe's ability to lead the Maple Leafs.

More on Kyle Dubas: He's indeed a family man

Born and raised in the vibrant city of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Kyle Dubas developed a deep love for hockey from an early age. Surprisingly, though, his allegiances lay with the Ottawa Senators, a team he supported passionately.

Dubas' upbringing was not without its challenges. His parents divorced during his childhood, leaving a lasting impact on his life. His father, a dedicated police officer, and his mother, a compassionate ambulance call-taker, instilled in him important values of integrity, hard work, and empathy.

It was his time spent with his grandparents that truly shaped his interests and passion for sports. Frequently engaging in lively conversations about hockey and baseball with his grandfather, Dubas found solace and inspiration in these interactions.

Today, Kyle Dubas is a loving husband and a proud father of a son and a daughter. Balancing the demands of his professional career with the responsibilities of family life.

