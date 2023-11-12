Kyle Okposo 1000th NHL game felicitation: What we know so far

The Buffalo Sabres are gearing up for a historic moment as they prepare to celebrate their captain, Kyle Okposo, reaching the remarkable milestone of 1,000 NHL games. The pregame ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the KeyBank Center, just ahead of the matchup against the Boston Bruins.

"We are thrilled to announce that we will honor captain Kyle Okposo with a pregame ceremony ahead of his 1,000th @NHL game this Tuesday, Nov. 14!"

The Sabres have planned a special tribute for Okposo to mark this significant achievement. The first 10,000 fans attending the game will be treated to a commemorative stick case. This unique keepsake will feature a miniature replica of the customary silver stick traditionally awarded to players when they hit the 1,000-game mark.

Having dedicated 17 seasons to the NHL, Okposo's journey spans stints with the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Islanders. As he steps onto the ice for his 1,000th game, he will join an elite group of players and become the 46th active player to achieve this milestone.

Okposo will also be the first to reach the 1,000-game mark donning a Sabres uniform since Jason Pominville accomplished the feat on Nov. 1, 2018.

For fans eager to be part of this memorable occasion, tickets are available now, starting at $21. It's a chance to witness history and show appreciation for Okposo's incredible contribution to the sport over nearly two decades.

As the Sabres and their fans gather, the celebration will be a fitting tribute to Okposo's outstanding career.

In addition to his remarkable hockey career, Kyle Okposo's life unfolds beyond the rink. Born to a Nigerian father, Kome Okposo, and an American mother, Michelle Okposo, both pharmacists, he brings a diverse cultural background to the ice. Off the ice, Okposo is a family man, sharing his life with his wife and two children. However, his journey hasn't been without challenges.

Open about his mental health struggles, Okposo faced a significant setback in 2017 when a mood change led to hospitalization. Prescribed medications with adverse effects, including appetite loss, resulted in a notable weight drop.

Despite these challenges, Okposo's resilience has been evident in facing personal difficulties and representing the United States internationally, notably in the 2007 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Okposo's story goes beyond goals and assists, revealing the strength and determination that define his character.