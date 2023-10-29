Kyle Okposo clears the air after Cale Makar hit in Sabres' 4-0 win vs Avs

In a high-stakes matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres, an incident involving Cale Makar left Avalanche fans concerned. Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was involved in a worrisome collision during the game against the Buffalo Sabres, raising concerns about his status.

The incident unfolded during the second period of the game, with Makar, known for his swiftness in the defensive zone, taking a shot from Sabres winger Kyle Okposo. However, the situation quickly took a turn for the worse as Makar lost his balance and collided awkwardly with the boards.

This alarming event left fans, teammates and coaches anxious for his safety. Makar exhibited tremendous resilience as he tried to catch his breath following the collision. The hit was unsettling, with Makar's legs twisting at an unfortunate angle, and he soon left the ice.

Remarkably, Makar managed to rejoin the game, avoiding what could have been a devastating injury. His return to the ice was met with relief from fans.

After the game, Kyle Okposo, the player responsible for the hit on Makar, took a proactive step to address the incident. According to NHL insider Lance Lysowski, Okposo spoke directly to Makar in an attempt to clarify his intentions during the play. He explained that he wasn't attempting to push Makar or apply undue pressure that could lead to a dangerous collision with the endboards.

Lance Lysowski tweeted:

"Kyle Okposo spoke to Cale Makar briefly after the game and explained that he wasn’t trying to push him or apply pressure to cause that collision with the end boards. Okposo tried a stick lift, then intended to skate around Makar to the right. Okposo was relieved Makar is OK."

One possible reason behind Kyle Okposo approaching Cale Makar

In this context, the recent tragic death of Adam Johnson, resulting from an on-ice incident involving a player's skate slashing his neck, has left the entire hockey community in shock. It's possible that this tragic event weighed on the minds of players such as Kyle Okposo, contributing to a cautious approach and a desire to ensure Cale Makar's safety.

As the game progressed, the Colorado Avalanche, determined to rebound after their first loss of the season to the Pittsburgh Penguins, found themselves trailing the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 after two periods. The Sabres, led by goals from Tyson Jost, Casey Mittelstadt and JJ Peterka, maintained their lead, setting the stage for a challenging third period for the Avalanche.

The Colorado Avalanche aimed to regroup and stage a comeback, but their efforts fell short. Rasmus Dahlin sealed the victory for the Sabres with an additional goal, securing a 4-0 win.