"Kyle Okposo on the ice is a disgrace": Buffalo Sabres fans irate with former 7th pick's performance in loss against Predators

Buffalo Sabres fans on social media blew a fuse at captain Kyle Okposo for his performance against the Nashville Predators at home on Friday.

The Sabres suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Predators at home on Friday night, taking their losing streak to three. The Sabres played controlled hockey throughout the game and managed to outshoot the Preds in shots on goal.

However, a lack of contribution from the team's offense led them to score only one goal in the contest. It was the 15th loss for the Buffalo Sabres this season and the third in a row.

With 22 points after 25 games, they are second to the bottom of the highly competitive Atlantic Division. Many fans were not impressed with the performance of their captain, Kyle Okposo, as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment with the player on the ice.

One tweeted:

"The fact that Kyle okposo is on the ice is a disgrace"

Kyle Okposo was drafted with the seventh overall pick by the New York Islanders in 2006. After playing for nine years with the Isles, he joined the Buffalo Sabres in 2016-17 season and has been with the franchise since then.

This season, the 35-year-old captain has seven points on three goals and four assists.

Nashville Predators hand Buffalo Sabres their third consecutive defeat

On Sunday, the Buffalo Sabres hosted the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center. The visitors silenced the home crowd, thwarting Buffalo for a dramatic 2-1 win.

Although the Sabres outshot the Preds (35-29), they couldn't convert all those chances into the back of the net.

In the first period, at the 9:40 mark, Filip Forsberg gave the Preds a 1-0 goal after slotting a loose puck off the face-off circle into the right corner of the net for a wrist-shot non-assisted goal.

Just over a minute later, Yakov Trenin capitalized on an assist from Colton Sissons at the front of the net for a slapshot goal to give the visitors a two-goal advantage before heading into the second period.

At the halfway mark of the second, Victor Olofsson put the Sabres on board after scoring on a penalty shot to cut the Preds' lead to 2-1. Both teams failed to score any goals in the third period, resulting in a 2-1 on-road victory for the Preds.

Juuse Saros was exceptional between the pipes for the Predators and made 44 saves with a.971 SV%. Meanwhile, Forsberg, Sissons, and Cole Smith all contributed a point for the visitors in the contest.

The Buffalo Sabres will look to snap their three-game losing streak when they face the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.