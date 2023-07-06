LA Kings Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The LA Kings announced the development camp roster and itinerary, which will take place from Thursday, July 6, to Monday, July 10, at the Toyota Sports Performance Centre in El Segundo, California.

LA Kings @LAKings



Here's what you need to KBYG ahead of Dev Camp starting tomorrow Missing hockey? Look no further ✍️Here's what you need to KBYG ahead of Dev Camp starting tomorrow Missing hockey? Look no further ✍️Here's what you need to KBYG ahead of Dev Camp starting tomorrow 👇 https://t.co/MnTgbZpBcU

There are 34 players on the roster, including three skilled goaltenders, 14 talented defensemen, and 17 talented forwards in the LA Kings' roster. Among them, few candidates stand out, since they made their professional debuts in either the NHL or AHL last season and earned crucial experience.

These players include Brandt Clarke, Samuel Helenius, and Cole Krygier. Defenseman Clarke is the only player with NHL experience among the campers. He played with the LA Kings in nine games the previous season and appeared in five games for their AHL club, the Ontario Reign.

During the previous campaign, Alex Laferriere, Cole Krygier, and Samuel Helenius played their first AHL games with the Ontario Reign. The five-day Development Camp includes a number of daily practices and scrimmages supervised by the renowned Kings Player Development Staff.

The team includes accomplished professionals who will lead and direct the attendees during the event, including Glen Murray, Mike Donnelly, Sean O'Donnell, Jarret Stoll, Matt Greene, Jeremy Clark, and Adam Brown. Manon Rheaume, the LA Kings' adviser on hockey operations and prospects, will also be there as a member of the camp staff.

There will be a number of guest coaches at the camp of the LA Kings in addition to the prestigious coaching staff. These people are Heiko Vogler from EV Landshut, Tom Kanzock from Eisbaren Berlin, Andre Rankel from Eisbaren Berlin, Tom Richer (GM) from Eisbaren Berlin, and Tom Niemela from the Lahti Pelicans.

On-ice schedule of LA Kings at Toyota Sports Performance Centre

Thursday, July 6

9:30 am - Forward Group

11:00 am - Defense Group

3:00 pm - Scrimmage

Friday, July 7

9:30 am - Defense Group

11:00 am - Forward Group

3:00 pm - Scrimmage

Saturday, July 8

9:30 am - Forward Group

11:00 am - Defense Group

3:00 pm - Scrimmage

Sunday, July 9

8:45 am - Defense Group

10:00 am - Forward Group

Monday, July 10

9:00 am – Scrimmage

Los Angeles Kings development camp roster

Forwards:

38 Francesco Pinell

40 Sean Tschigerl

42 Martin Chromiak

51 Jared Wright

56 Ryan Conmy

61 Jack Hughes

62 Eric Hördler

63 Max Heim

64 Ben Steeves

73 Kenny Connors

74 Aatu Jamsen

78 Alex Laferriere

79 Samuel Helenius

82 Kasper Simontaival

87 Sam Alfano

88 Kaleb Lawrence

89 Koehn Ziemmer

Defense:

43 Matthew Mania

50 Chase Pauls

58 Cole Krygier

59 Jack Sparkes

60 Otto Salin

67 Braden Doyle

71 Sam Meyer

76 David Breazeale

81 Angus Booth

83 Hunter Mayo

86 Jacob Modry

90 Ben Meehan

92 Brandt Clarke

Goaltender:

1 Erik Portillo

75 Christian Stoever

85 Hampton Slukynsky

LA Kings sign Cam Talbot

The LA Kings wasted no time in getting the services of seasoned veteran Cam Talbot, despite being constrained by the salary restriction and understanding the value of having a dependable goaltender. On Saturday, shortly after the NHL's free agency period opened, Talbot signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with an optional $1 million in games-played bonuses with the LA Kings.

LA Kings @LAKings



bit.ly/3pu6TiS



#GoKingsGo We've signed G Cam Talbot to a one-year contract worth an AAV of $1M and is eligible to earn an additional $1M in games played bonuses. We've signed G Cam Talbot to a one-year contract worth an AAV of $1M and is eligible to earn an additional $1M in games played bonuses.🔗 bit.ly/3pu6TiS#GoKingsGo https://t.co/cMBkPrvvlA

On Wednesday, the day before his 36th birthday, Cam Talbot displayed his talents while playing for the Ottawa Senators. He had a decent record of 17 wins, 14 defeats, and two overtime losses in 32 games. His goals-against average was 2.93, while his save percentage remained at .898. Talbot's most spectacular season, notably, occurred in 2016–17, when he established a career-high with 42 wins while playing for the Edmonton Oilers.

Poll : 0 votes