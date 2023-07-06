LA Kings Development Camp 2023: Roster, dates, complete schedule, and more

The LA Kings announced the development camp roster and itinerary, which will take place from Thursday, July 6, to Monday, July 10, at the Toyota Sports Performance Centre in El Segundo, California.
There are 34 players on the roster, including three skilled goaltenders, 14 talented defensemen, and 17 talented forwards in the LA Kings' roster. Among them, few candidates stand out, since they made their professional debuts in either the NHL or AHL last season and earned crucial experience.
These players include Brandt Clarke, Samuel Helenius, and Cole Krygier. Defenseman Clarke is the only player with NHL experience among the campers. He played with the LA Kings in nine games the previous season and appeared in five games for their AHL club, the Ontario Reign.
During the previous campaign, Alex Laferriere, Cole Krygier, and Samuel Helenius played their first AHL games with the Ontario Reign. The five-day Development Camp includes a number of daily practices and scrimmages supervised by the renowned Kings Player Development Staff.
The team includes accomplished professionals who will lead and direct the attendees during the event, including Glen Murray, Mike Donnelly, Sean O'Donnell, Jarret Stoll, Matt Greene, Jeremy Clark, and Adam Brown. Manon Rheaume, the LA Kings' adviser on hockey operations and prospects, will also be there as a member of the camp staff.
There will be a number of guest coaches at the camp of the LA Kings in addition to the prestigious coaching staff. These people are Heiko Vogler from EV Landshut, Tom Kanzock from Eisbaren Berlin, Andre Rankel from Eisbaren Berlin, Tom Richer (GM) from Eisbaren Berlin, and Tom Niemela from the Lahti Pelicans.
On-ice schedule of LA Kings at Toyota Sports Performance Centre
Thursday, July 6
9:30 am - Forward Group
11:00 am - Defense Group
3:00 pm - Scrimmage
Friday, July 7
9:30 am - Defense Group
11:00 am - Forward Group
3:00 pm - Scrimmage
Saturday, July 8
9:30 am - Forward Group
11:00 am - Defense Group
3:00 pm - Scrimmage
Sunday, July 9
8:45 am - Defense Group
10:00 am - Forward Group
Monday, July 10
9:00 am – Scrimmage
Los Angeles Kings development camp roster
Forwards:
38 Francesco Pinell
40 Sean Tschigerl
42 Martin Chromiak
51 Jared Wright
56 Ryan Conmy
61 Jack Hughes
62 Eric Hördler
63 Max Heim
64 Ben Steeves
73 Kenny Connors
74 Aatu Jamsen
78 Alex Laferriere
79 Samuel Helenius
82 Kasper Simontaival
87 Sam Alfano
88 Kaleb Lawrence
89 Koehn Ziemmer
Defense:
43 Matthew Mania
50 Chase Pauls
58 Cole Krygier
59 Jack Sparkes
60 Otto Salin
67 Braden Doyle
71 Sam Meyer
76 David Breazeale
81 Angus Booth
83 Hunter Mayo
86 Jacob Modry
90 Ben Meehan
92 Brandt Clarke
Goaltender:
1 Erik Portillo
75 Christian Stoever
85 Hampton Slukynsky
LA Kings sign Cam Talbot
The LA Kings wasted no time in getting the services of seasoned veteran Cam Talbot, despite being constrained by the salary restriction and understanding the value of having a dependable goaltender. On Saturday, shortly after the NHL's free agency period opened, Talbot signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with an optional $1 million in games-played bonuses with the LA Kings.
On Wednesday, the day before his 36th birthday, Cam Talbot displayed his talents while playing for the Ottawa Senators. He had a decent record of 17 wins, 14 defeats, and two overtime losses in 32 games. His goals-against average was 2.93, while his save percentage remained at .898. Talbot's most spectacular season, notably, occurred in 2016–17, when he established a career-high with 42 wins while playing for the Edmonton Oilers.
