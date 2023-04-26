"You guys suck" - LA Kings fans berate team after losing to Edmonton Oilers in Game 5

The LA Kings suffered a huge 6-3 defeat to the Edmonton Oilers during their Game 5 matchup at the Rogers Place on Tuesday. With the defeat, the Oilers have now pushed the LA Kings onto the brink of elimination from Round 1.

The team once again showed why they are one of the best in the league when it comes to scoring from the powerplays. The Los Angeles Kings failed to put a full stop to their opposition's offense as the 13 Oilers recorded a point to their name on the night.

The LA Kings were trailing the Oilers throughout the game. Adrian Kempe, Quinton Byfield and Alex Iafallo were the goal scorers for the team in Game 5.

Fans were not pleased with the performance displayed by the Kings. Here's how they reacted to the Los Angeles Kings' 6-3 defeat:

x-Obama Stan @obamastannn @LAKings Why did we have to choke game 4. That was our chance. It’s over and we have to wait another year to win a series now @LAKings Why did we have to choke game 4. That was our chance. It’s over and we have to wait another year to win a series now https://t.co/MbKC7rRkUx

Forth Estate 🇨🇦 🇳🇱 @EstateForth @LAKings All the crying from the Oiler fans after game three is going to get them into the next round. @LAKings All the crying from the Oiler fans after game three is going to get them into the next round.

Chey Tor @RealCheyTor @LAKings We lost this series when we blew that 3-0 lead in Game 4. @LAKings We lost this series when we blew that 3-0 lead in Game 4.

dude man @dudemanca @LAKings What a nightmare of a game - let’s even it up Saturday at home and go back into Edmonton (ESPN Headquarters) with the same ferocity as we did in Game 1 #GoKingsGo @LAKings What a nightmare of a game - let’s even it up Saturday at home and go back into Edmonton (ESPN Headquarters) with the same ferocity as we did in Game 1 #GoKingsGo

Pod @rpevs024 @LAKings Bring back elder , bring back kaliyev . Regroup and come out strong Saturday , come on boys @LAKings Bring back elder , bring back kaliyev . Regroup and come out strong Saturday , come on boys 💪

x-Zukie @zukie2music @LAKings You guys need a good strategy plan on Sunday in order to win against the #Oilers @LAKings You guys need a good strategy plan on Sunday in order to win against the #Oilers.

OptimisticOilerTakes @oilytakes @LAKings I think this was written in the stars after that controversy with that LA fan. Kane opening the scoring was poetic af. Next game will be a battle! @LAKings I think this was written in the stars after that controversy with that LA fan. Kane opening the scoring was poetic af. Next game will be a battle!💪

The Los Angeles Kings struggled with penalty-killing, and the Oilers are a tough team to beat when it comes to man advantage on the ice. They scored two more powerplay goals on Tuesday, taking their goal tally to 8 in the series.

Intrestingly, the Edmonton Oilers have scored 40% of their goals while having a man advantage. The LA Kings will need to stretegize their game plan on how to avoid giving away powerplays. They'll need to keep their distance from the box as much as possible.

The LA Kings have Game 6 to bounce back in the series, which will be played at their home at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

LA Kings coach Todd McLellan is confident of a comeback in Game 6

The Los Angeles Kings were in the game before tying the score at 3-2 heading into the second period. However, as the second period progressed, they began to lose control and were more shaky in their zone, resulting in three more goals for a 6-3 loss.

Head coach Todd McLellan spoke to the the media following the game and said he's confident that his squad will make a comeback in Game 6:

"It was overwhelming early in the game, but when we made it 3-2, we had an opportunity to get back in. That fourth one really hurt us, obviously, and then from there, there was no catching up. That obviously wasn't good enough. [It] wasn't close to good enough. It probably doesn't get you a win in Game 2 of the regular season. So, move on."

He further added:

"We have to bring our best to Game 6 to even have an opportunity at the series. And I'm confident our group can do that."

