The LA Kings suffered a heartbreaking loss in Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, and their fans were quick to express their disappointment and frustration.

The team had a promising start, dominating the first period and taking a commanding 3-0 lead. However, their performance in the second period was lackluster, allowing the Oilers to come back and tie the game.

Despite the game going into overtime, Kings fans had little hope, as their team failed to capitalize on their earlier lead. When Zach Hyman scored the game-winning goal for the Oilers, Kings fans were quick to lambast their team for their lack of consistency and inability to close out games.

Many fans took to social media to express their disappointment for the loss. One said:

"The one that got away. Probably coughed up the series right there."

Here are the top reactions on Twitter:

Ray King @king_of_ray @LAKings This is a crushing defeat. Up 3-0 and then the Oilers score 3 to tie. Up 4-3 and Oilers tie it again 4-4. Then the 5-4 OT loss. Instead of being up 3-1 in the series Kings are 2-2. #GOKingsGo @LAKings This is a crushing defeat. Up 3-0 and then the Oilers score 3 to tie. Up 4-3 and Oilers tie it again 4-4. Then the 5-4 OT loss. Instead of being up 3-1 in the series Kings are 2-2. #GOKingsGo

Chey Tor @RealCheyTor @LAKings The one that got away. Probably coughed up the series right there. @LAKings The one that got away. Probably coughed up the series right there.

Kings Fan @clee35 @LAKings Feel bad for Korpisalo, he did everything to keep us in the game. @LAKings Feel bad for Korpisalo, he did everything to keep us in the game.

jay woodcroft supporter @jaywoodycroft @LAKings And you guys clowned us for a 2 goal lead lol @LAKings And you guys clowned us for a 2 goal lead lol

🐐 @wambaownsyou @LAKings We get them next time refs rigged the game stay faithful @LAKings We get them next time refs rigged the game stay faithful

BigSeeGas @BigSeeGas @LoganRufus1 @LAKings They hit the post early… it could have been 2-0 oilers early on. This one really hurts though @LoganRufus1 @LAKings They hit the post early… it could have been 2-0 oilers early on. This one really hurts though

Vincent Heart @VHeart87

Now we have to go win at Edmonton.

@LAKings Heartbreaker for sure!Now we have to go win at Edmonton. @LAKings Heartbreaker for sure!Now we have to go win at Edmonton.💔💔💔

M. Patel 🇺🇸🏈🏒⚾️🏀 @leftymo @LAKings That went as expected. I guess its time for Copley after those two soft goals? @LAKings That went as expected. I guess its time for Copley after those two soft goals?

Monica @tattooeddolllll @LAKings Oh now the game’s not rigged once it goes in their favor @LAKings Oh now the game’s not rigged once it goes in their favor https://t.co/2Pmtqm6WXX

Leo Panzarella @panzarella27 @LAKings Sucks because probably the best game we've had and we lost @LAKings Sucks because probably the best game we've had and we lost

This loss was a tough pill for LA Kings fans, especially as their team now faces an uphill battle to advance in the playoffs. With the series tied at 2-2, the Kings need to step up to stay alive in the postseason.

Oilers stage incredible comeback to beat LA Kings in overtime

The LA Kings put on a dominating performance in the first period of Game 4 against the Oilers, preventing them from scoring.

Gabriel Vilardi kicked off the scoring for the Kings with a remarkable backhand goal at the 9:25 mark, followed by Victor Arvidsson's snap shot goal at the 16:48 mark, putting the Kings up 2-0. Anze Kopitar added to the lead with a third goal for the Kings, leaving the Oilers struggling to keep up.

However, the Oilers staged an impressive comeback in the second period, with Evan Bouchard scoring at the 4:55 mark, cutting the Kings' lead to 3-1. Leon Draisaitl, the top goal scorer for the Oilers in the series, scored two goals, tying the game at 3-3 before the end of the second period.

The third period saw a thrilling back-and-forth affair, with Matt Roy putting the Kings back in the lead with a goal at the 4:28 mark. Evander Kane responded for the Oilers, tying the game 4-4 with a wrist shot goal at the 16:58 mark, forcing overtime.

Zach Hyman proved to be the hero of the night, scoring the winner for the Oilers at the 10:39 mark of overtime after skating the puck into the circle and slipping it past the LA Kings' goaltender. The Oilers secured a 5-4 victory in overtime, setting the stage for an exciting Game 5 at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

