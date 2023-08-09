LA Kings owner once revealed how a $15,000,000 promise helped him land Wayne Gretzky

In the annals of sports history, certain moments stand out as game-changers, altering the course of teams, leagues, and even entire cities.

One such landmark event occurred in the summer of 1988 when the LA Kings' Owner Bruce McNal's promise of $15 million played a pivotal role in bringing the legendary Wayne Gretzky to the LA Kings.

This transaction not only marked a turning point for the NHL but also solidified Gretzky's legacy as a game-changer both on and off the ice.

On October 8, 2014, Pocklington garnered significant media attention as the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club orchestrated a media event aimed at promoting the 30-year reunion of the 1984 Stanley Cup championship team.

In an exclusive interview, Bruce McNall, the owner of the Kings at the time, offered a captivating account of how he orchestrated the legendary trade that brought "The Great One" to the City of Angels. McNall revealed what Peter Pocklington said,

“He said, ‘Well, I need $15 million, a bunch of picks, and some players.”

Was Dean Lombardi one of the best GMs of the LA Kings?

Dean Lombardi's tenure with the LA Kings stands as an epitome of exceptional leadership. Through masterful drafting and shrewd trades, Lombardi not only shaped the Kings' trajectory but also orchestrated a journey toward triumph that resonated through the annals of hockey history.

Among Lombardi's strategic masterstrokes were the acquisitions of Jeff Carter and Mike Richards, who played a pivotal role in propelling the Kings to their long-awaited Stanley Cup victory. Lombardi's foresight in identifying and securing these talents was a testament to his understanding of team dynamics and the type of players needed for championship runs.

In the mosaic of NHL General Managers, Dean Lombardi's name shines as a beacon of strategic brilliance and visionary leadership. His tenure with the LA Kings encapsulates the essence of molding a team's fate through meticulous drafting, insightful trades, and far-sighted deals. Lombardi's legacy is etched not only in the Kings' championship triumphs but also in his lasting impact on the franchise and the league as a whole.