LA Kings Prez addresses concerns of MLS overtaking NHL in viewership

In the world of North American sports, the NHL has long been a fan favorite, firmly entrenched as one of the "Big Four" alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB. However, recent rumblings suggest that Major League Soccer (MLS) might be closing in on the NHL in terms of sponsorship revenue and viewership.

Elliotte Friedman recently broached this topic, prompting Luc Robitaille, the President of the LA Kings, to share his perspective.

When asked about concerns regarding MLS potentially surpassing the NHL in viewership, Robitaille remained resolute, stating that he doesn't lose sleep over it.

Robitaille said in an episode of 32 Thoughts podcast:

"I dont worry about it. I always think what can we do to keep growing and dont look in the mirror, you look in the front, who you can catch instead. I think its upto us to make a difference and to keep promoting the game and keep doing things a little bit out of the ordinary."

Robitaille pointed to the example of the Vegas Golden Knights. He believes that by pushing boundaries and offering fans something different, the National Hockey League can continue to evolve and attract a broader audience.

"Look at what Vegas has done (as) part of their game entertainment, its so different everybody wants to see it. Now teams are all going to build their own type of game entertainment. But they (Vegas) definitely pushed the boundaries.

"It's going to force everyone else to get better and I think from that standpoint, little things like that is how you get better as a league."

Robitaille further talked about the most important change in hockey.

"The biggest thing coming up is gonna be local broadcasting. No one exactly seems to know how its gonna go directly to the consumer. We gotta make sure its done right. Its gonna be a lot of work behind-the-scenes to make sure that in the next 5-7 years, this is done right that hockey is accessible for anyone that wants to watch it."

NHL's sponsorship revenue vs. MLS

One of the critical factors in this shift of dynamics is sponsorship revenue. The National Hockey League has historically held the upper hand in this regard. Still, recent trends indicate that MLS is closing the gap.

The NHL currently boasts sponsorship revenue of $753 million, while MLS is hot on its heels at $677 million. With MLS experiencing rapid growth and the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, the landscape of American sports is poised for a transformation.

Also read: NHL close to losing out sponsorship revenue spot to MLS