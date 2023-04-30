The LA Kings' run in the Stanley Cup playoffs came to an end on Saturday after the Edmonton Oilers beat them 5-4 at the Crypto.com Arena. The Oilers clinched the series 4-2 and now face the Vegas Golden Knights, who had the best record in the Pacific Division in Round 2.

The Kings-Oilers series was jam-packed with some of the most thrilling and intense matchups. The Kings started on the front foot by taking Game 1 in overtime. Their next win came in Game 3, which marked their second OT thriller of the series, after the Oilers had won Game 2.

Fans had nothing but support for the Kings after their Game 6 loss. One said:

"All the love for my Kings. Great season. The boys played hard and stayed in it tonight. They put in the effort and it just wasn't our time. Next season is not far away and we'll be here ready to go."

Here are some of the top reactions from Kings fans:

x - Tristan_L @FakeGoodHockey @LAKings Gonna be positive. This is not a teardown moment. This is the beginning. 104 points and I think this crew can be even better. Get some size, some bite, and stabilize goaltending. #GoKingsGo @LAKings Gonna be positive. This is not a teardown moment. This is the beginning. 104 points and I think this crew can be even better. Get some size, some bite, and stabilize goaltending. #GoKingsGo

x - #GoKingsGo 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 @KingsLove4Ever 🖤🩶 #GoKingsGo @LAKings All the love for my Kings. Great season. The boys played hard and stayed in it tonight. They put in the effort and it just wasn't our time. Next season is not far away and we'll be here ready to go.🖤🩶 @LAKings All the love for my Kings. Great season. The boys played hard and stayed in it tonight. They put in the effort and it just wasn't our time. Next season is not far away and we'll be here ready to go. 👑💜🖤🩶❤️ #GoKingsGo https://t.co/zLTcbo9jfo

Chris @Christ99ian @LAKings I love this team for life, we’ll be there no matter what. Thanks for everything this season. GKG 🖤🤍 @LAKings I love this team for life, we’ll be there no matter what. Thanks for everything this season. GKG 🖤🤍

Chris @SportsF4natic55 @LAKings 🤝 best 2 teams in the west went at it in the first round. You guys have an unreal team and we have a true rivalry. @LAKings 🤝 best 2 teams in the west went at it in the first round. You guys have an unreal team and we have a true rivalry.

Neil Goodside @neilgoodside @LAKings We lost to a better team but I don’t think we’re this bad. Goaltending was the difference the last two games and we just didn’t get playoff level goaltending the last 2.5 games. Very disappointing. @LAKings We lost to a better team but I don’t think we’re this bad. Goaltending was the difference the last two games and we just didn’t get playoff level goaltending the last 2.5 games. Very disappointing.

Bryce Lokus @BryceLokus @LAKings Good season Kings but game 4 was the killer. We could’ve had it. Better learn your lesson next year Kings because there’s no excuses here for this. @LAKings Good season Kings but game 4 was the killer. We could’ve had it. Better learn your lesson next year Kings because there’s no excuses here for this.

Los Angeles Kings @travistuck32



Thank you 🖤 @LAKings Thank you for an exciting season, I love this team with all my heart and cant wait for next season.Thank you @LAKings Thank you for an exciting season, I love this team with all my heart and cant wait for next season.Thank you 👑🖤

Throughout the series, the Kings gave a tough fight to the Oilers. Coming into game six, the Kings played disciplined hockey and kept themselves away from the penalty box to avoid any unneccessary pushing and shoving.

The Kings, though, struggled with penalty killing, and the Oilers are a tough team to beat when it comes to man advantage on the ice. That was indeed one of the reasons why the Kings lost the series.

The Los Angeles Kings will have to sit down and address the flaws that led to their series loss. The Kings were undoubtedly a difficult team to beat in the series, but if they can work together and make the necessary adjustments in the offseason, they should be right back on track next season.

How LA Kings-Edmonton Oilers Game 6 pan out?

Connor McDavid gave the Edmonton Oilers an early lead in the frame of the first period. Sean Durzi's snapshot, though, tied the game at 1-1 for the LA Kings at the 8:13 mark. Before heading into the second period, Klim Koshtin restored the Oilers' lead.

The second period was one of the best periods in the series. Leon Draisaitl, the leading goal scorer for the Oilers in the playoffs, extended the Oilers' lead to 3-1 at the 4:06 mark.

The LA Kings made a comeback, with Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala making it 3-3. Kostin's second of the night, though, restored the Oilers' lead before the game moved into the third period.

Phillip Danault made it 4-4 at the 7:46 mark of the third period for the LA Kings. Just when it looked like another OT would ensue, Kailer Yamamoto's snap shot at the 16:57 mark helped the Edmonton Oilers eliminate the Los Angeles Kings in the first round.

