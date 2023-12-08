LA Kings Road Record: Anze Kopitar & Co. achieve new NHL feat after victory over Montreal Canadiens

Anze Kopitar and the LA Kings achieved a new record after beating the Montreal Canadiens on the road with a 4-0 shutout victory at the Bell Centre on Thursday.

It was the 11th consecutive away win for the Kings, and with that, they set a new NHL record for clinching the most road victories to start a season.

The record for the most consecutive road wins to start a season was previously held by the Buffalo Sabres, who won their first 10 away games during the 2006-07 season. Notably, out of the 10 games, the Sabres won three via shootout.

Meanwhile, for the LA Kings, this season also marked the first time in their franchise history that the club secured the win in their first three road wins. Moreover, the Kings had also not won more than eight games in a row on the road before the current season.

The Kings had clinched eight consecutive road wins twice in the 1974–75 and 2013–14 seasons (the same year they won their second Stanley Cup).

Teams that the Kings defeated in their historic 11-game unbeaten away run include the Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild, Arizona Coyotes (twice), Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Montreal Canadiens (the most recent one).

Cam Talbot shone for LA Kings in their shutout win over Montreal Canadiens

On Thursday, the LA Kings traveled to the Bell Centre to face the Montreal Canadiens. The Kings thwarted the home side with a comprehensive 4-0 shutout win.

Cam Talbot, who took responsibility for the Kings between the pipes, produced a stellar performance and blocked all 24 shots from the Habs for the win. It was the 30th NHL shutout for the goalie.

In the first period, at the 8:13 mark, Drew Doughty put the visitors up 1-0 after slotting the puck past the Canadiens' Montembeault from the side of the crease for a wrist-shot goal. With less than three minutes to go, Quinton Byfield made it 2-0 for the Kings.

In the second period, Byfield capitalized on the powerplay opportunity and scored his second goal to make it 3-0 for the Kings before heading into the final period. Trevor Moore's goal at the 7:58 mark stood out as the winner for the Kings in their record 11th consecutive road win.

Byfield and captain Anze Kopitar accumulated three points each, while Doughty and Kevin Fiala contributed two points each in the matchup.

The LA Kings will look to extend their away record to 12 when they face the New York Islanders next at the UBS Arena on Saturday.