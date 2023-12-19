LA Kings vs San Jose Sharks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 19th 2023

The upcoming clash between the LA Kings and the San Jose Sharks is set to unfold on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET, promising an intriguing matchup between the NHL's best defense and the league's lowest-scoring offense.

The Kings, with an impressive record of 17-6-4, have allowed only 65 goals this season.

LA Kings - Game Preview

In their recent outing, the Kings secured a hard-fought 3-2 shootout victory against the Seattle Kraken. After enduring a challenging stretch with three consecutive losses to the New York Islanders (3-2 in overtime), New York Rangers (4-1) and Winnipeg Jets (5-2), the Kings bounced back in dramatic fashion.

Carl Grundstrom emerged as the hero, netting the decisive goal in the ninth round of a thrilling shootout against the Kraken.

San Jose Sharks - Game Preview

On the other side of the ice, the San Jose Sharks have faced a tough run of form, dropping three of their last four games. Their most recent encounter resulted in a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche.

Despite Tomas Hertl's commendable effort, scoring a pair of goals to bring his season total to 26 points, the Sharks struggled to find additional offensive firepower at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Kings vs. Sharks: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Head-to-Head Record: In the 103 games played between the San Jose Sharks and the LA Kings, the Sharks won 57 times, while the Kings secured victory 46 times. Overtime and Shootout Results: The Sharks have won 6 games in overtime and 8 in shootouts, while the Kings have triumphed 13 times in overtime and 3 times in shootouts. Regulation and Overtime Losses: The Sharks have suffered 46 losses in regulation, while the Kings have experienced 57. This indicates a fairly balanced competition between the two teams. Average Goals per Match: Throughout these 103 games, they had a combined average of 5.4 goals per match. The Sharks have scored an average of 2.8 goals per game, slightly higher than the Kings' average of 2.6.

LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: Prediction

The LA Kings, coming off a solid 3-2 road victory over the Seattle Kraken, are favored at -250 in their upcoming game. The San Jose Sharks, on the other hand, lost to the Colorado Avalanche in their last outing.

With the Kings expected to win this matchup, the odds favor them as the favorites at -250, while the Sharks are the underdogs at +204. The over/under for the game is set at 6 goals.

LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Kings to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Kings to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Anze Kopitar to score: Yes.