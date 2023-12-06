The New York Islanders, under the helm of coach Lane Lambert, faced a devastating collapse in their recent game against the San Jose Sharks. Despite a promising start and a seemingly secure lead, the Islanders succumbed to a 5-4 overtime loss, marking their 10th blown lead in the third period this season.

Lambert did not mince words, expressing his dismay at the defeat, labeling it a "sin" and underscoring the team's failure to maintain control during critical moments. The Islanders had seemingly dominated the first 40 minutes and extended their lead to 4-1 in the opening stages of the third period, instilling hope for a decisive victory.

However, a series of unfortunate events unfolded as the Sharks initiated a comeback. Lambert pointed out the turning point, stating in post-game interview:

"We had the game under control with 8 ½ minutes left. To lose that hockey game is a sin."

The Islanders, once in control, found themselves being booed off the ice at the end of regulation, with a palpable sense of disbelief reverberating through UBS Arena.

The agony continued into overtime, with near misses from Noah Dobson and Bo Horvat before William Eklund secured the game-winner for the Sharks with a mere five seconds remaining. Lane Lambert, addressing the team's persistent issue, said:

"It's completely unacceptable. It's happened too many times. It just has to stop. That's it. Bottom line."

The Islanders, known for their unpredictable season, now face the formidable challenge of regaining consistency and preventing further collapses in future games.

From Player to Bench Boss: Lane Lambert's Journey in the NHL

Lane Douglas Lambert was drafted 25th overall in the second round of the 1983 NHL Entry Draft. Lambert showcased his skills in 283 NHL games for the Quebec Nordiques, New York Rangers, and Detroit Red Wings from 1983 to 1989.

Transitioning to coaching, Lambert assumed the role of head coach for the Milwaukee Admirals in the American Hockey League (AHL) in July 2007. His dedication and expertise saw him rise to prominence, leading to his appointment as an assistant coach for the Nashville Predators on June 9, 2011.

Lambert's coaching journey continued with a stint as an assistant coach for the Washington Capitals during their 2018 Stanley Cup run. In 2022, he ascended to the position of head coach for the New York Islanders, a role he assumed following the departure of Barry Trotz. Lane Lambert's multifaceted career underscores his enduring impact on the sport at both player and coaching levels.