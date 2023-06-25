Larry Olimb is a former record-breaking Minnesota Gophers hockey player. He gained recognition for his outstanding skills and was drafted by the Minnesota North Stars in the 1987 NHL Entry Draft.

Olimb went on to play for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, where he made significant contributions and helped the team reach the NCAA Tournament multiple times.

During the summer of 2022, Olimb took on the role of head coach for the Orono High School girls' hockey team.

But soon he faced controversy during his first season as the head coach of the Orono High School girls hockey program. Despite leading the team to an impressive 24-4-4 record and reaching the state championship game, Olimb received criticism.

"You just don’t have it. Sorry for the harsh words, but it needed to be said. I hope you can walk away from this and learn from it."

It was from a vocal group of parents who were dissatisfied with his coaching style and alleged shortcomings. After a private email exchange with two parents was leaked and misinterpreted as a resignation, Olimb faced pressure to step down from his position.

Larry Olimb had written,

“I will step aside and let someone who is better at communicating, and has the energy and drive to promote these players as they deserve.”

Apparently, Olimb was not serious and later wanted to get back there to coach the girls. But the parents stressed that he can't go back. One parent said,

“This email can’t be taken back."

In May, Scott Alger, the executive director of human resources for the Orono school district, reviewed the situation and requested a formal letter of resignation from Olimb.

Larry Olimb reflected on the situation and acknowledged that he could have chosen not to engage with the parents and continued as the coach while facing criticism from them. However, he considered the potential negative impact on the players if their parents continued to undermine his coaching abilities during times of adversity. Olimb ultimately decided not to coach any further.

Larry Olimb: All-American Ice Hockey Star and Minnesota Legend

Larry Olimb, an American retired ice hockey defenseman and center, made a significant impact as an All-American player for Minnesota. Starting from his standout high school career, Olimb caught the attention of the Minnesota North Stars, who drafted him in the 10th round of the 1987 NHL Entry Draft.

He continued to impress at Minnesota, reaching the NCAA Tournament every year and becoming the team's all-time leader in assists. Olimb's senior season was his best, earning him the role of team captain and scoring nearly two points per game on average.

After his collegiate career, Olimb played professionally before retiring in 1995. His skill, leadership, and numerous accolades solidify his status as an All-American ice hockey star and a Minnesota legend, inspiring future players.

