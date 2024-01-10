Latest Connor Bedard injury update reveals exactly how long Blackhawks star will be out for

The Chicago Blackhawks are facing a significant setback as their rookie phenom, Connor Bedard, is set to be sidelined for an extended period due to a recent injury. During Friday's game against the New Jersey Devils, Bedard was on the receiving end of a forceful hit delivered by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith.

Bedard's immediate departure from the ice raised concerns, and the Blackhawks later confirmed that the talented rookie had suffered a fractured jaw. The severity of the injury prompted the team to place Bedard on injured reserve, ruling him out for the remainder of the game and raising questions about the team's prospects without their rising star.

In a tweet shared by NHL insider Frank Seravalli, additional details about Bedard's condition emerged. According to Seravalli, Connor Bedard underwent surgery on Monday to address the fractured jaw. Seravalli wrote:

"Hearing Connor Bedard underwent surgery on Monday to repair his fractured jaw. Bedard is expected to miss approximately 6-8 weeks, meaning #Blackhawks will unfortunately need an injury replacement at #NHLAllStar."

Expand Tweet

The timeline for Bedard's recovery was said to be approximately around six to eight weeks.

The impact of Bedard's absence extends beyond the team's immediate concerns, as it coincides with the upcoming NHL All-Star festivities.

Chicago Blackhawks lost 2-1 in Connor Bedard's absence

In the absence of star rookie forward Connor Bedard, the Chicago Blackhawks faced a challenging 2-1 defeat against the Edmonton Oilers, extending the Oilers' win streak to eight games. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were instrumental in securing the victory for Edmonton.

McDavid's breakaway goal in the second period solidified the win and extended his impressive eight-game point streak, accumulating 14 points during this period. Chicago's Jason Dickinson opened the scoring, but Stuart Skinner's 25 saves for the Oilers thwarted the Blackhawks' other attempts.

Despite a solid work ethic, Chicago couldn't secure a crucial second goal. Chicago coach Luke Richardson said:

“I liked our work ethic. Other than the start of the second period, we did a good job of countering whatever they threw at us tonight. We were frustrating them, and that’s good for us. We just couldn’t get that second goal.”

The injury-plagued Blackhawks saw the return of forwards Taylor Raddysh and Joey Anderson, providing a boost to the lineup.

However, the continued absence of star rookie Bedard, recovering from a broken jaw, remains a significant setback for Chicago.