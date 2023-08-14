Ice Hockey
By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Aug 14, 2023 13:04 GMT
2023 NHL Awards - Player Availability
Latest rumor hinting at Cale Makar as NHL 24 cover athlete leaves fans divided

The anticipation surrounding the NHL 24 video game cover athlete announcement is at an all-time high, much like the previous editions. With each passing year, fans eagerly speculate which player will grace the cover, igniting discussions and debates across online platforms.

However, a recent rumor hinting at Cale Makar as the NHL 24 cover athlete has caught many by surprise, leaving fans divided and curious about the validity of the claim.

Makar, a rising star, has been popular as a key player for the Colorado Avalanche. Drafted fourth overall by the Avalanche in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Makar has showcased his exceptional skills as a defenseman. His inclusion in the discussion for the coveted NHL 24 cover has left fans with mixed emotions, prompting a wide range of reactions on platforms such as Reddit.

One Reddit user, clearly taken aback, exclaimed:

"I’m gonna be honest didn’t see that coming."
Skepticism has also reared its head within the fanbase. Another Redditor expressed doubt:

"I can't seem to verify this anywhere so I'm not buying it. All signs point to Dahlin. I'm a huge Avs fan, so I think I would've caught wind sooner if this were true."
Amid the speculation and uncertainty, some fans have turned their attention to the design aspect of the potential cover. One enthusiastic supporter commented:

"Old school Nordique jersey style pretty sweet."
Whether the rumors turn out to be accurate or not, one thing is certain – the NHL game cover athlete reveal will continue to be a talking point among fans until the official announcement puts the debate to rest. Until then, fans can relish in the excitement of the unknown and engage in spirited discussions.

The yearly release of the NHL 24 video game

The official release date for NHL 24 remains unknown, but by analyzing past release patterns from EA Sports, an estimate can be made.

NHL 22 was globally released on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, with early access granted three days prior. Similarly, NHL 23 hit the market on Friday, Oct. 11, 2022, also accompanied by a three-day early access window.

Given this trend, the highly anticipated NHL 24 might become available on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. This release would span across various gaming platforms such as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Fans can likely expect an early access opportunity starting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. This three-day lead for early access will undoubtedly be a delightful treat for avid gamers who are eager to engage in virtual hockey action at the earliest possible moment.

