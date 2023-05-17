Latvia vs Norway: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship has captivated fans worldwide, and this Latvia vs Norway clash promises to be a highlight of the tournament. So, mark your calendars and make sure to catch all the action as these two teams vie for victory in this showdown. As Group B rivals, both teams will be aiming to secure a crucial victory in this highly competitive tournament. With talented rosters and fierce spirits, Latvia and Norway will undoubtedly deliver an intense battle on the ice.

Norway vs. Latvia: Match Details

The clash between Latvia and Norway in the Ice Hockey World Championship is set to take place on May 17th at Arena Riga. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:20 PM Latvian time and at 3:20 PM in Norway. Fans from both countries are eagerly looking forward to this thrilling encounter.

Norway vs. Latvia: Streaming Options

Latvian viewers have multiple options to catch the action live. They can tune into LTV Latvia and TET TV networks, both of which will be broadcasting the game. Radio listeners can also stay updated by tuning in to TET. Additionally, for online viewers, the game will be shown live on Currenttime.tv and TET's official website (TET.lv).

Enthusiasts in Norway can join in on the excitement by tuning in to the Viaplay Group TV channel. This broadcasting network will bring Latvia vs Norway match directly to the screens of Norwegian viewers, allowing them to experience every exhilarating moment.

Norway vs Latvia: Game Preview

As we analyze the upcoming game between Norway and Latvia, it's essential to consider their head-to-head statistics and previous results.

In their encounters last year, these teams met three times, with Latvia emerging as the victors on two occasions. Latvia secured two wins in regulation time with a combined score of 9-5, while the third match went into overtime, resulting in a 4-3 victory for Latvia. These past meetings have shown that both teams possess offensive firepower, often resulting in high-scoring affairs.

Turning our attention to Latvia, they come into this game on a positive note after securing their first win of the tournament. In a sensational performance, Vitolins' squad defeated the Czech Republic in overtime, prevailing with a 4-3 scoreline. Latvia showcased their defensive prowess and resilience, excelling even when shorthanded. Artur Silov's exceptional performance in goal, making 22 saves, and Oskars Batna's game-winning goal in overtime made them standout players.

On the other side, Norway enters this game with the goal of securing a playoff spot. With four points in three rounds, they currently hold the fifth position in Group B. However, their offensive line has struggled thus far, managing to score only four goals, one of the lowest in the group. In their previous game against Slovenia, Tomas' team displayed excellent defensive play, shutting out their opponent in a 1-0 victory. Henrik Haukelann's stellar performance in goal contributed to their success.

As Norway vs Latvia clash unfolds, it will be interesting to see how both teams adjust their strategies and capitalize on their strengths. With an expectation for intense competition and potential for goal-scoring opportunities, fans can anticipate an exciting matchup between these two determined sides in Group B of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

