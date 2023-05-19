Latvia vs Slovenia: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Latvia vs Slovenia game is a must-watch for ice hockey enthusiasts. Fans in both countries can come together to support their teams and enjoy the thrilling competition at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

Latvia vs Slovenia: Match details

Latvia and Slovenia are set to face off on May 19, 2023, at the Arena Riga. The highly anticipated game is scheduled to start at 4:20 PM local time in Latvia and at 3:20 PM in Slovenia. Ice hockey fans from both nations are eagerly awaiting this encounter.

Latvia vs Slovenia: Streaming options

Latvian viewers will have multiple options to catch all the action live. They can tune into LTV Latvia and TET TV networks, both of which will be broadcasting the game. LTV Latvia and TET TV will provide comprehensive coverage of the match, ensuring that Latvian fans don't miss a moment of the intense gameplay. Additionally, radio listeners can stay updated on the game by tuning in to TET.

For online viewers in Latvia, the game will be available to stream live on Currenttime.tv and TET's official website, TET.lv. These online platforms will allow fans to watch the game from the comfort of their homes or on the go.

Slovenian fans can follow Latvia vs Slovenia game through RTV Slovenia and Sports TV Slovenia. These television channels will be broadcasting the game live, enabling fans in Slovenia to experience all the excitement and support their national team.

In addition to traditional television broadcasting, both RTV Slovenia and Sports TV Slovenia offer broadband and mobile streaming options. This means that fans can also watch the game on their preferred digital platforms, ensuring they never miss a moment of intense hockey action.

Latvia vs Slovenia: Game preview

As Latvia and Slovenia prepare to face each other in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, let's delve into the history and form of both teams. The head-to-head record between the two nations showcases a favorable trend for Latvia.

Out of their eight previous encounters, Latvia emerged victorious in six, while Slovenia managed to secure wins in only two of the matches. Notably, Latvia has won the last three duels, showcasing their dominance (4-1, 4-1, 3-2).

Turning our attention to Latvia's performance in the tournament, their journey began with two consecutive losses. They suffered a comprehensive defeat against Canada (0-6) in the opening round and later fell short against Slovakia (1-2). However, the Latvians showcased resilience and determination in their subsequent games.

They secured a hard-fought overtime victory against the Czech Republic (4-3) and followed it up with another triumph over Norway (2-1) in regular time. With five points to their name, Latvia currently occupies the fourth spot in Group B.

On the other hand, Slovenia finds itself in a challenging situation, hovering on the brink of relegation from the elite division. After four rounds, they are yet to secure a single point.

Their campaign began with heavy defeats against Switzerland (0-7), Canada (2-5), and the Czech Republic (2-6). Despite a more competitive showing against Norway, Slovenia failed to convert their scoring chances and suffered a narrow 0-1 loss.

Matjaz Kopitar's team will be desperate to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming game against Latvia.

