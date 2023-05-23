Latvia vs Switzerland: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Latvia vs Switzerland is a must-watch game for ice hockey enthusiasts at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

Here are the match details, live streaming options and more:

Latvia vs Switzerland: Match details

The two teams face off on May 23, 2023, at the Arena Riga. The highly anticipated game starts at 8:20 pm local time and 7:20 pm in Switzerland.

Latvia vs Switzerland: Streaming options

Fans in Latvia have multiple options to catch the action live. They can tune into LTV Latvia and TET TV networks.

LTV Latvia and TET TV will provide comprehensive coverage of the game, ensuring that fans don't miss a moment of the intense gameplay. Additionally, radio listeners can stay updated on the game by tuning in to TET.

For online viewers in Latvia, the game will be available to stream live on Currenttime.tv and TET's website, TET.lv. These online platforms will allow fans to watch the game from the comfort of their homes or on the go.

Fans in Switzerland, meanwhile, will have multiple channels at their disposal to catch the live action. SRG SSR_RSI, SRG SSR_RTS, SRG SSR_SRF and Mysports will broadcast the game live, ensuring that they don't miss a moment of the intense competition.

Additionally, Blick.ch will offer convenient live-streaming options for fans in Switzerland. That will allow them to enjoy the game from the comfort of their home or on the go, accessing the live action through preferred devices.

Latvia vs Switzerland: Game Preview

Switzerland has a significant advantage, winning 17 of their previous encounters and losing four.

However, the two teams split their two contests in April. The first game ended in a 5-3 win for Switzerland, but Latvia turned the tide in the next, winning 5-1.

Switzerland enters this game in exceptional form, riding an impressive eight-game winning streak. They have been dominant in the World Cup, winning all six of their games in regulation time with a remarkable goal difference of +20.

The Swiss hold the top spot in their group. They have not conceded all tournament and will be determined to maintain their winning momentum. It's worth noting that last year, Switzerland suffered a defeat in the group stage but reached the quarterfinals, where they were eliminated by the United States (3-0).

Meanwhile, Latvia faces a more challenging situation in the tournament. They occupy a playoff spot, but their position is precarious, with only a three-point lead over Slovakia.

A 2-1 defeat to Slovakia has jeopardized their place in the top four. Nevertheless, Latvia has been in good form, winning their last four games. In their previous game, they displayed an outstanding performance against Kazakhstan, securing a resounding 7-0 win.

