"Leafs feel too low here" - Fans react to poll on most annoying fanbases in NHL

The hockey community is again buzzing over the result of JFresh’s Third Annual Airing of Grievances Survey. This survey aimed to determine which NHL fanbases were considered the most annoying.

Based on the votes of 3,620 fans, the Toronto Maple Leafs fanbase emerged as the winner, receiving 37% of the votes and earning themselves the rather dubious title of being the most irritating among their peers.

This outcome has sparked a variety of reactions across the hockey community, with one fan humorously commenting, "Leafs feel too low here," suggesting that the Leafs' position at the top is somehow understated.

In the second place, we have the fanbase of Ottawa Senators with 10% of the votes, a significant gap between them and first place. Behind them are fans of the Edmonton Oilers, securing the third position with 9% support.

The findings from these results provide insight into the rivalries and varying perspectives among NHL fans.

Top 5 NHL Contenders for the 2024 Stanley Cup

The Athletics 2023-24 NHL season projections highlight five teams that have the best chance of winning the Cup.

#1 Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are leading the projections, with a total of 110 points indicating their performance throughout the regular season. They have a 99% likelihood of qualifying for the playoffs and a 12% chance of winning the Stanley Cup.

#2 Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs, closely trailing behind the Bruins with 106 points, have a playoff probability of 98% and a 10% chance of ending their championship drought by winning the cup.

#3 Dallas Stars

With the same number of points as the Maple Leafs at 106, the Dallas Stars also boast a playoff probability of 98%. Their chances of winning the Stanley Cup stand at 9%.

#4 Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes, securing 101 points in total, hold 89% chance of reaching the playoffs. Their odds of clinching the cup are set at around 9%.

#5 New York Rangers

Tied with the Bruins at a score of 110 points, the New York Rangers possess a probability of making it to playoffs at approximately 99%. As for their chances to be crowned champions, they stand around 8%.