Leafs GM Brad Treliving goes above and beyond to support Chris Snow's family in time of crisis 

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has flown out to Calgary to be with Chris Snow's family. Treliving is the former general manager of the Calgary Flames and his longtime assistant, Snow, has been dealing with ALS. Snow was diagnosed with the disease in June 2019, and at the time, doctors gave him up to a year to live. However, he defied the odds and kept on fighting.

Unfortunately, on Wednesday, Chris Snow's wife, Kelsie took to social media to reveal the Flames' assistant GM went into cardiac arrest and isn't likely to wake back up:

"With a shattered heart I've come to share that yesterday Chris became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again, but, devastatingly, a scan showed Chris suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by lack of oxygen.

"His doctors do not expect him to wake up from this. My chest feels cracked open and hollowed out. Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I'll ever know and doing life without him feels untenable. Hug your people."

The news was heartbreaking for many in the hockey world. After hearing about the news, Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving flew to Calgary to be with Snow's family during this difficult time.

"Sportsnet reports Leafs GM Brad Treliving has flown to Calgary to be with the family of his former assistant Chris Snow. Battling ALS, Snow became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest. He is not expected to wake up said his wife Kelsie in a post earlier Wednesday."

It is good for Treliving to go back to Calgary to be with Snow's family as the two worked together for years.

After Snow was admitted to the hospital last year, Treliving broke down in tears in front of the media talking about his assistant GM:

"He had a tough night last night. He's battling. So when you think it's a hard day, that's a hard day. He's texting from the emergency room. That tells ya about Chris Snow."

This will be a hard time for everyone in the franchise, and they will keep Snow in their thoughts.