Leafs GM speaks about his commitment to keep William Nylander in Toronto

A candid and revealing Q&A session on William Nylander took place recently between Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving and Jonas Siegel from The Athletic. The spotlight was squarely on the team's commitment to star winger William Nylander amidst his impending contract extension.

One of the intriguing questions posed to Treliving concerned his evolving perception of Nylander. He was asked if there was something specific about Nylander that challenged his preconceived notions about the player.

Treliving's response shed light on his growing appreciation for Nylander's drive and talent. He acknowledged that while Nylander was always recognized as a good player. He said:

"Just how driven he is. How driven he is and how talented he is. Like, you know he’s a good player."

The conversation then delved into the perception of Nylander both within and outside the organization. Treliving acknowledged that there had been differences in how Nylander was viewed internally compared to the external perspective. He emphasized Nylander's status as a special player:

"He’s a special player. He’s got special talent. And he’s driven. He’s driven to be great. Everybody doesn’t get to see that. The work he does and the drive he’s got. Those are the things you get (to see) when you spend some time with him."

The pivotal question of William Nylander's future with the Maple Leafs came up next. Treliving was asked if the team was committed to keeping Nylander for the upcoming season, regardless of the contract negotiations.

In response, the 54-year-old refrained from making any bold declarations but emphasized that Nylander was undeniably a highly valuable player that they wished to sign. He reiterated:

"I’m not making any bold statements about anybody. I’m just saying he’s a really good player that we want to sign. And that’s what we do. So that’s the goal. And then we just keep working away at it."

Treliving clarifies his previous statement on William Nylander

Finally, the discussion veered toward the impact of the team's room dynamics, particularly in terms of a more energetic and vibrant atmosphere. Treliving had previously mentioned the importance of the room's personality during NHL off-season changes.

However, he clarified that he hadn't personally been in the room, indicating that his earlier comments might have been misunderstood or misinterpreted.

"Maybe the way I said it was interpreted wrong. I haven’t been in the room. So I, at that point, didn’t know."

In this exchange, Leafs fans gain valuable insights into the organization's perspective on William Nylander's future. He emphasized his importance as a player and their dedication to securing his continued presence in Toronto.